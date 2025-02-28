 Utah Legislature passes bill that prohibits drivers from blocking bike lanes. | News | Salt Lake City Weekly
February 28, 2025 News

Utah Legislature passes bill that prohibits drivers from blocking bike lanes. 

Get Off My Lane

click to enlarge Cyclists are forced into mixed traffic on 300 East by a driver parked in the bike lane on Dec. 8, 2024. - TROY SALTIEL
  • Troy Saltiel
  • Cyclists are forced into mixed traffic on 300 East by a driver parked in the bike lane on Dec. 8, 2024.

CAPITOL HILL—A bill creating a statewide standard that drivers are not allowed to block bike lanes passed the Utah Legislature on Friday and is headed to Gov. Spencer Cox for his signature or veto.

After passing the House in a 61-10 vote in early February, members of the Utah Senate gave a final vote of 16-8 to pass HB290 outright, after its Senate sponsor offered repeated assurances that no member voting in the affirmative could be reasonably accused of supporting bike lanes as a matter of street and roadway design.

"You can not like bike lanes and still agree that people shouldn’t park in them," Weiler said. "You can not like bike lanes and still support the bill."

Sen. Derrin Owens, R-Fountain Green, was skeptical of the bill, suggesting the issue of drivers obstructing cycling paths was exclusive to the more urban areas of the state.

"We don’t have bike lanes in rural Utah," Owens said. He ultimately voted in favor of HB290's passage.

Many areas of rural Utah do, in fact, have cycling lanes. More areas of rural Utah have cyclists, despite there being little to no safe facilities for those cyclists to use. And even more areas of rural Utah have people who don't consider themselves to be cyclists, but who would likely take advantage of safe cycling facilities if such were to be developed near their homes and places of business.

But rather than wrestle with those thorny issues of induced demand in the built environment and the way government policy and investment use taxpayer dollars to manipulate and alter the choices individual consumers make around housing and transportation—Weiler instead reiterated that bike lanes kinda suck, but that it's probably best if drivers don't park their cars in them.

"I think it's legitimate to complain about a bike lane," Weiler said. "We’re not endorsing bike lanes, we’re not promoting them."

