Utah lawmakers' war on women 

Life Dictated

Boy, those old white men are not giving up their war on women. You know, women—those people who can't be trusted with their own bodies and who take every opportunity to kill babies. That's why Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, told the Deseret News, "Utah has been at the forefront of fighting for life." Who knew that pregnant women have been at the forefront of fighting for murder? Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, thinks the U.S. Supreme Court "got it right" in overturning Roe v. Wade because, of course, families should delight in politicians overseeing all uterine issues. Yes, these are the politicians who will surely take care of an unwanted child and even stand at the bedside of a woman whose life is being sacrificed to save that of an unviable fetus. And it makes so much sense for bureaucracy and paperwork to be the rationale for abortion after rape. Karrie Galloway of Planned Parenthood said she was disappointed in the Legislature. Most women have a stronger word for that.

Anyone Listening?

With all the back-and-forth over The Gondola, KUTV 2 decided to find out what people really thought. And they did it without those inane man-on-the-street interviews. "2News Investigates read through every single comment and found that the majority of people are against the project." Yes, reporters read through 35,000 comments—the most ever made on the UDOT website. The result? Sixty-one percent of those opposed the gondola. So does the Salt Lake County Council and environmental groups. But that doesn't matter. UDOT was required by law to take comments—but not to take them seriously. Instead, a spokesman said UDOT is looking at "how well the alternative meets the purpose and need (and) the environmental impacts associated with the alternatives." Sure, they are.

Always Watching

The state of Utah can't help but look for solutions in search of a problem. Let's take the 2022 midterm elections, for example. In the final days of the last legislative session, conspiracy wannabes passed laws to ensure the integrity of the election—even though Utah has been a poster child for safe and credible elections. Never mind reality, it's the unfounded perceptions that matter. Even though each ballot has an individual code to identify it, legislators worried that people would be dropping off tons of fake ballots, so they required 24-hour cameras to be placed at ballot boxes. Yes, it was a big expense, and KCPW 88.3 FM brought up the issue of people being secretly filmed and perhaps unfairly targeted. Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen said poll workers were being harassed, and a police presence was necessary. This is the new normal in a country that trusts nothing.