Utah lawmakers’ next bad idea will be to ban Native Americans from public restrooms 

In its zeal to protect women and all of mankind, the Utah Legislature quickly passed a bill that would ban transgender people from public restrooms. But in the hubbub of the last-minute scurry to push it through, along with legislation aimed at the communist-inspired underpinnings of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, an unintended consequence was discovered—a bit too late.

Within the language of the proposed law that seeks to deny basic civil rights without getting sued, lawmakers used double-negatives and dangling participles resulting in Native Americans being disallowed from public restrooms.

“We want to protect our Indian brothers and sisters,” said Republican Rep. Randy Brandy. “We don't want minorities to get special stuff under DEI, except for Indians, on account of they are descendants of the Lamanites.”

Instead, lawmakers ended up protecting Indians from those freaky transgender people in restrooms. After a closed caucus powwow, state GOP leaders announced a plan to reverse the so-called “No Freaks or Indians” bill, to be called the “No Subhumans in the Toilets” act. Caught with their pants down, Republicans issued a statement saying they were elected to do the Lord's work and that's exactly what they'll continue to do. God bless 'em.

Glamorous Camping Near Moab—$2,000 Per Night

Thank goodness it's finally here: Glamorous Camping, often called “Glamping,” is about to arrive in Utah's red rock country. Dig it—roughing it in luxury as only Americans can do.

As reported in the Moab Times-Independent, a Colorado developer will construct 16 units that look like tents but really are top-end facilities with everything from saunas to bidets. Have you ever used a bidet in the desert? It's just part of the evolution of Utah's magical sandstone deserts that—as Ed Abbey warned—has always been ripe for packaging as a commodity for profit and taxes.

Imagine, no more having to stay in a Moab motel for $300 a night. You'll be glamping right out in nature with gourmet food and wine pairings that'll spice up the wonders of raw nature better than ever. Well, no, Wilson, they probably never dropped acid in Canyonlands, so that's really not a fair comparison. But we digress.

Imagine getting a full-body massage after roughing it all day with your guide in an air-conditioned Mercedes SUV and catered finger food. You only live once. You'll sit out under the beautiful clear sky and experience the Milky Way and the quiet of the desert like never before.

Of course, there'll be Wi-Fi so you don't miss any important emails or the next episode of Ted Lasso.

Gov. Cox and Mr. Hyde—Be Nice and Get the Razor Wire

“Woke,” is the last thing any self-respecting conservative wants to be called. It's the kiss of death—better to be called an axe-murderer. But Time magazine did it to Utah Gov. Spencer “Sonny Boy” Cox when it declared he is “The Red-State Governor Who's Not Afraid to Be 'Woke.'”

Cox gained national attention for suggesting that Americans should “disagree better.” And he vetoed legislation that would ban transgender girls from school soccer (lawmakers overrode the veto).

Then something happened. The mild-mannered governor came out against the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs—as did every other Red-State legislature—that he had previously championed. More recently, Sonny Boy said he favored razor wire in the Rio Grande River, despite a Supreme Court ruling. It's responsible for deaths of women and children crossing into the United States.

Cox signed on with 24 other Red-State governors supporting a Texas initiative to usurp control of the southern border from the federal government in what clearly is an illegal act. So, did the big-money boys get to Cox or did his GOP colleagues make him run the red-fanny gauntlet? It's nice to be nice, but sometimes they just won't let you. And one more thing—HE'S NOT WOKE, DAMNIT!

Postscript—That's a wrap for another fun-filled week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce so you don't have to.

Well Wilson, it's Taylor Swift's world and we're just lucky to be living in it. Not since the pairing of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have we been so enthralled by Beauty and the Beast. Did you know that Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, appeared in 375 commercials during NFL games this season? No lie. It's the kind of information we just can't get enough of.

Fun Fact: As of their 2023 divorce, Bundchen was worth an estimated $400 million to Brady's $300 million. No Wilson, we don't know what that means—but it must mean something.

On another front, Donald Trump is just fit to be tied with Nikki Haley. After she came in second at the New Hampshire primary, Haley bounded on stage with a big winning grin to gush about what a great finish she had and to thank all her supporters for making it possible. A red-faced Donald Trump blew a gasket. How could she pretend that she won when she didn't, he seethed.

Don't you just hate it when someone loses and they say they won? What's the world coming to?

Well shucks, Wilson, you think those folks who go glamping will really get the true sense of the red rock desert? Well, it'll be better than “windshield tourism,” where people don't leave their cars, except for the restroom. How 'bout you and the guys in the band help them glampers get some of the real flavor of our spiritual red rock kingdom:

Well I'm ridin' along

Singin' the same ol' cowboy song

That's been sung a hundred times before

Ain't got nothin' but my name

And I'm the only man I know to blame

But I'm livin', I'm happy and I'm free

Just listen to the wind blowLet it blow, let it blowSand over my trailI got my saddle on the groundAnd that ol' moon, he can still be foundHidin' in the desert sky I like simple things in lifeLike a prairie breezeA good stout horse between my kneesJust bein' alone, just bein' meAnd when I die let me dieWith a dream in my mindA smile on my face and no trouble behindAnd no cross on my graveTo show my restin' place So I can listen to the wind blowLet it blow, let it blowSand over my trailI got my saddle on the groundAnd that ol' moon, he can still be foundHidin' in the desert sky Won't you bury me with my chaps onAnd my six-gun strapped to my sideSo I can watch the moon a-hidin'In the desert skyHidin' in the desert sky“Desert Skies”—The Marshall Tucker Band