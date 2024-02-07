Utah lawmakers are hungry for a fight with the feds 

click to enlarge

Less Perfect Union

Let's start with The Salt Lake Tribune's Sunday editorial. "Utah leaders want to fight the Civil War over again," the editorial board writes. "It won't end well." It was an unexpectedly sharp rebuke of the supermajority Legislature bowing to the blind rage of a small political base. Sadly, the governor—once thought to be, maybe, a moderate—signed off on the most explosively divisive of bills, DEI and bathroom banning. More, truly terrifying laws are yet to come, and another that the governor has already signed declares Utah a "sovereign state," supposedly giving local Republicans the right to ignore the federal government. Lawmakers seem to have forgotten that the Constitution, which they so love and revere, divides the federal government into three branches—legislative, judicial and executive—to ensure that no individual or group would have too much power. But power is addictive, and our government keeps shooting up.

Hey, Big Spenders

Over two days during the legislative session, headlines blared a lot about taxpayer money and even more about mining. While the state faces an unprecedented threat to its air and water, lawmakers instead turned their focus to fighting for an oil railroad, to expand the "roller felling" of forests, to allow copper mining near water sources, to restart previously failed uranium mining and probably more. Let's just say that the idea of taking public lands for housing is yet another effort to destroy Utah's natural assets for unfettered development. Certainly the state faces burgeoning population growth and energy issues, but lawmakers seem to prefer digging up the past instead of reaching for future solutions. And now that the governor has signed a bill allowing the state to ignore federal law, we should expect taxpayer money going to lawsuits and bad ideas.

A Helping Hand

Finally, the Legislature is looking at ways to help the unhoused and protect businesses. Homelessness is a complicated problem that has eluded officials for years. This session, a passel of bills is being considered and one, HB298, sounds like an apology for the bad bills of the past. Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, talked about public safety and compassion in his testimony. His bill would move from giving out housing vouchers to a more systematic approach of support, including mental health. The old "housing first" model was an illusion of a quick fix—it did nothing for the chronically homeless. Scott Evans, owner of Euro Treasures Antiques, should know. He said 48 people camped behind his business, running off customers and allowing a drug-crazed woman to attack him. Evans wants that woman helped; maybe this bill will be a start. Clancy did, however, call the bill "pay-for-performance," leaving the real work to homeless providers.