Utah lawmaker wants to require colleges and universities to promote Western and Christian studies. 

Miss: Better Books

With all the threats to the "liberal arts" in education, some people suggest we should call it "conservative education." That might get the target off of higher ed—or not. Sen. John Johnson, R-North Ogden, is at it again with SB334, as he tries to encourage a higher education that is whiter and more Christian. The bill sounds innocuous enough, but is "shifting the focus back to great books predominantly from Western civilization and about the rise of Christianity," The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Frankly, we should be studying the fall of Christianity instead. Polls are showing that people identifying as Christians have fallen from 90% to 64%, and the data-driven service Statista says "the number of Americans who are religiously unaffiliated has been estimated to reach 52 percent by 2070, ultimately taking over Christianity to make up the majority of the population." But given the disdain for diversity, equity and inclusion, Johnson's curriculum may be just what Utah orders.

Hit: Diaper Donation

The Legislature might provide diapers to people who need them. Given the aging population, that could work. But wait, it's not really about Depends. Rep. Rosalba Dominguez, D-Murray, is seeking $1.5 million to help the Utah Diaper Bank, which distributes diapers to families in need. This may seem small, but it prevents families from sending their kids to daycare, where diapers must be provided. The bill isn't actually taking money from the general fund. Instead, it sets up a Diapering Supplies Fund to which people can voluntarily donate. If this seems like a no-brainer, it may need bigger brains. As of publication, there is still no Senate sponsor. Still, the Diaper Bank is happy that it's getting the word out about the need. Next up should be a bill to make sure dirty diapers go to the landfill instead of the streets.

Miss: Lost in the Mail

We can't predict what the Legislature will do until it does it. But no matter what, lawmakers are determined to create solutions for problems that don't exist. Take Utah's vote-by-mail system. This incredibly popular voting method has seen scant problems over the years. That didn't stop Rep. Jefferson Burton, R-Salem, from claiming the vote needs to be more secure—especially after two dead people attempted to cast a ballot (unsuccessfully, BTW). The idea has been to require an opt-in for voting and robust ways to ensure valid registrations, including in-person voting. Lawmakers have been thrilled with what they call a "compromise" on the bill, after massive public pushback. It's only a compromise on Burton's original bill and would still significantly damage vote-by-mail. This is only one of several bills to hush up citizen voices. They want to take away a constitutional right to citizen initiatives, too.