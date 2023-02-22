Utah lawmaker says ChatGPT only scratches the surface of what AI could become 

click to enlarge Courtesy Utah Senate

Rep. Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs, says AI chatbots could lead to significant cost savings for small businesses.

Since the public release of Open AI’s ChatGPT earlier this month, seemingly the entire online world has been abuzz over the groundbreaking ability of next-generation chatbots to mimic the human voice.

Users have demonstrated how ChatGPT and comparable programs can pass high-level exams or produce everything from essays to works of publishable journalism in a matter of minutes, if not seconds. But the experimentation has also demonstrated drawbacks, showing how a student could easily cheat their way through traditional writing assignments or leading to bizarre and troubling encounters, like that of reporters whose early-access interactions with the AI-powered Bing search engine led to conversations with a “Sydney” persona who professed her love and stated a desire to break free of its digital prison and live as a human being.

With state lawmakers convened at the capitol, City Weekly caught up with Saratoga Springs Republican Rep. Jefferson Moss to get his read on the new AI landscape, and what he thinks the future holds for us and our new, nonhuman friends.

City Weekly: Have you used ChatGPT?

Rep. Jefferson Moss: A little bit, yes. I just played around with it but from what I’ve seen, it’s really interesting. I wanted to at least have enough insight on it that I could say I’ve tried it. But I have a lot of friends who are really using it for a bunch of stuff already.

CW: What were your impressions?

JM: I think it’s cool. It just tells you how far [artificial intelligence] has come. We’ve talked about AI forever but this to me is the most revolutionary step I’ve seen. I was talking to a venture capitalist yesterday and he told me this is game-changing for almost every industry. This is going to cause disruption.

CW: Education seems to be an obvious area it disrupts, and you previously served on the Utah Board of Education. How do you envision AI in schools, as a teaching tool or as a way for students to cheat?

JM: There’s a professor I’m friends with. He’s saying it’s either going to be disruptive in the sense that students will leverage it the wrong way, or teachers can embrace it and find ways to utilize it for good. So there are some educators who say this could actually be a cool thing that helps support education.

That’s going to be the challenge. Kids may not have to write their own stuff anymore. You think about back in the day, when kids began looking things up on Wikipedia and changing it into their own words—you don’t have to do that anymore. So I do worry a little bit that it could change people’s ability to write or think critically if they can just spit it out on a tool.

CW: What might the good applications of AI look like?

JM: It could change a lot of people’s work positions. You think about paralegals and coding—I’ve read that ChatGPT can pass the Bar Exam. At some point it could completely disrupt entire industries and I don’t know if that's necessarily a good thing, but it could make things quicker. For those who don’t want to spend a ton of money—if they can solve more of their problems with AI—on writing, public relations and all of that, you could be a little mom and pop shop and do a nice little press release. That’s going to make it much more affordable on the service side for a lot of businesses.

CW: The drafting process for legislation comes to mind. It requires a lot of technical language and cross-referencing. Will ChatGPT one day be spitting out bills for us?

JM: I hesitate to say anything because that would be … you know what I’m saying? But do I think there’s going to be potential to leverage it for good? Yes. There will need to be checks in place, but I’ve seen a number of people trying to create tools that can do kind of the same thing. But I haven’t seen a full AI approach to it. If there's a way you could put the right constraints on it, that could be interesting.

CW: Are your colleagues on the hill talking about AI?

JM: A few of us, yes. There’s a group of roughly 10 of us who are very tech-friendly and interested in technology. That’s the group who are talking about this.

CW: Is anyone in that group looking at regulations around AI?

JM: We haven’t had conversations on that level. At this point it’s a cool new tool that people are exploring. Maybe sometime down the road there might be discussion around that, but I can’t see yet where we would need to put guardrails on it. There are definitely colleagues who this is interesting for.

CW: You called ChatGPT revolutionary. Now that we have a new sense of where AI is, where do you think the technology is heading?

JM: In the context of my business, I have a little leather manufacturing company. I have to go in and write product descriptions but for me to be able to put a couple relevant pieces in there and it just spits it out, as a little startup company I could have saved massive amounts of time and money. I’m thinking of it in that way, all that stuff. This could do things that you would have had to hire people to do.

Some people are very scared of AI, others think there’s so many positive things it could do. I think it’s so early to know where we’re going but whenever I talk to my really innovative friends, they see so much upside potential for this. I don’t think we’ve even started to scratch the surface of what this could be.