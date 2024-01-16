Utah House and Senate leaders downplay culture war issues in opening remarks of 2024 session. 

Fox 13 News | Pool Photo

Members of the Utah House stand and display signs answering why they sought public office on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Some Utah Republicans are champing at the bit to scrub out diversity initiatives, pull books from school libraries, roll back mail-in voting and erect barriers to health care. But the two men setting the agenda on Capitol Hill largely avoided divisive topics and instead stuck to palatable Ronald Reagan quotes and high-minded notions of collaboration and public service as they addressed the state House and Senate on Tuesday.

Delivering the opening remarks of the 2024 legislative session, Hooper Republican and new House Speaker Mike Schultz urged his chamber to " act boldly" and put the long-term needs of the state before their short-term interests.

"It's easy to play the short game. It's easy to lose sight of the end goal. It's easy to want instant gratification," Schultz said. "Representatives, we are not here to take the easy way out."

Meanwhile, Layton Republican and Utah Senate President Stuart Adams emphasized to his chamber the continued success of the state's economy and the upward mobility of Utahns relative to their national peers.

"We are the beneficiaries of previous generations," Adams said. "We are not the descendants of fearful men and women."

While the two leaders' remarks were short on policy positions, both men touched on the state's energy production and were critical of efforts to hastily transition away from fossil fuels. Adams said that Utah must be energy independent and also offer the cheapest power rates in the country; Schultz said the Legislature can and will be mindful of both energy and environmental issues.

"A strong economy and a healthy environment are not mutually exclusive," Schultz said. "Let me say that again—we can have both, it's not a zero-sum game."

Schultz also called for "comprehensive" reform in higher education and while he did not explicitly mention Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs—the latest racially-charged boogeyman of the political right—he made allusions to schools drifting beyond reading, writing and arithmetic.

"This Legislature will work alongside the Board of Higher Education to ensure our colleges and our universities are focusing on their core missions of embracing academic excellence, fostering innovation and preparing our students to live long and prosperous lives," he said.

Adams concluded his remarks with a nod to the 2034 Olympic Winter Games, for which Salt Lake City and Utah were named the "preferred" host in November. The torch of the Winter Games burns bright in Utah, Adams said, as does the "torch of freedom."

"Utah has always been ready, willing and able to open our state to the world," Adams said. "We will again put on the best Olympic Games ever."

The 2024 legislative session concludes on March 1. Residents can find contact information for their elected representatives, text of bills, agendas and calendars as well as live audio and video streaming of the proceedings at le.utah.gov.

In a prepared statement, Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said that Democrats' agenda for the session reflects a belief that all Utah families deserve an elevated quality of life.

“Amidst the challenges confronting our nation and state, it is imperative that we, as senators, advocate for the diverse voices of all Utahns," Escamilla said. “We are committed to engaging in respectful and constructive dialogues on the pressing issues. Recognizing the importance of differing opinions, we stand ready to address difficult conversations, ensuring the protection of the rights and freedoms of all Utah residents in a proactive manner.”