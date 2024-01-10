Utah Gov. Spencer ‘Smileyface’ Cox is trampling out the evil of diversity 

In a stunning and heroic reversal, Utah Gov. Spencer “Smileyface” Cox came out against decency (diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI) because, he said, it's “bordering on EVIL.” The move is nothing short of brave because in years past he has hailed decency (DEI) as a way to bring people together. “It's about kindness and love for our fellow travelers.”

But that was then—now he's calling for universities to “disempower DEI bureaucrats, responsible to no one, who have turned campuses to laughingstocks.” Laughingstocks for god's sake!

This, of course, has nothing to do with the presidents of M.I.T., Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania getting skinned alive before the special congressional inquisition regarding the blatant elitism of colleges and the DEI movement to put minorities and queers in charge of just about everything.

The Republican Party is sick of pandering to people who advance only due to their female gender, color and gender identity. Now, the GOP is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored.

This DEI stuff is even worse than CRT (critical race theory), where small white children are taught to hate themselves. Sure, disemboweling people at televised congressional hearings is never pretty but we have an election coming up and a democracy to defend—at least until Trump is elected.

Get Your Ashes Spread on the Moon—For Real

People can get hung up on where their ashes should be spread after cremation. Some folks just say things for conversation's sake, like: “I want my ashes spread on Mr. Toad's Wild Ride at Disneyland.”

Strangely enough, people really do get their ashes dumped at Disneyland. It requires something like an E Ticket. Other popular places folks get their ashes spread include Yellowstone, Glacier National Park and the Grand Canyon.

And now—you guessed it—you can get you ashes spread (or dumped, as the case may be) on the moon. United Launch Alliance, in conjunction with Astrobotic, are planning to launch ashes to the moon, despite objections from the Navajo Nation that it flies in the face of their spirituality.

“Máíí’ Hosh,” as the moon is called in Navajo, is their spiritual guide and protector. The tribe has protested to NASA, but the space agency apparently has no jurisdiction over lunar ash spreading. Regulations seem to be sorely lacking up there.

Imagine you're a Navajo and you seek guidance on your journey of self-discovery only to look up and know that white man has messed everything up again. The CEO of the space-ashes project put it this way: “We do not and never have let religious beliefs dictate humanity's space efforts." Well, there goes the neighborhood.

Video: God Gave Us Trump

God is looking down on the Earth as the video opens with this narration: "On June 14th, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump."

No Wilson, we are not making this up. It's something North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un would produce to remind his countrymen how great he is. "God said, 'I need someone to wake up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight ... So God made Trump."

It could be a skit on Saturday Night Live. But this is no joke—it goes on for another 2 minutes and would make Moses blush. "I need someone … who can make money from the tar of the sand [and] turn liquid to gold.”

At a rally in Madison City, Iowa, last week, God's caretaker said this: “I could tell you about the elevators on an [aircraft] carrier and they decided not to use hydraulic like the John Deere tractor, they decided to use magnets ... to lift up the elevators with seven planes.” he said to the crowd. “Now all I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets. Why didn’t they use John Deere ... Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere.”

God really does work in mysterious ways.

Postscript—That's going to do it for another frigid week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of the chill factor so you don't have to. Don't worry, spring is only four or five months away.

Speaking of chilling, Republicans are very good at bending the English language to their benefit. “Tax and spend liberals.” “Let's go Brandon.” “Stop the Steal.” Here are the newest words to go through the GOP's twisted connotation machine: diversity, equity and inclusion.

Who could have predicted that “diversity” would become a nasty word? Of course, we've known for a long time that the Republican Party is not a hotbed of diversity. But now they're saying it out loud. It's the Civil Rights Movement in reverse. And their habitual projection seems to be at work: “DEI is just another name for racism.” Translation—if you support diversity, you are a racist.

Next we may see folks in white robes and conical hats burning crosses. Two steps forward and one step back. Or is it one step forward and two back?

“This is the beginning of the end for DEI in America’s institutions,” said conservative activist Chris Rufo. Here at Smart Bomb we prefer a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

Hey Wilson, how about you and the guys in the band serve up something upbeat that we can sing and dance to. You know, a nice, little ditty to put us in a good mood so we can face the rest of January. We've got the Wolf Moon coming up a little later this month, so take it away:

Well, it's a marvelous night for a Moondance

With the stars up above in your eyes

A fantabulous night to make romance

'Neath the cover of October skies

And all the leaves on the trees are fallingTo the sound of the breezes that blowAnd I'm trying to please to the callingOf your heart-strings that play soft and low And all the night's magic seems to whisper and hushAnd all the soft moonlight seems to shine in your blush Can I just have one more moondance with you, my love?Can I just make some more romance with a-you, my love? Well, I wanna make love to you tonightI can't wait 'til the morning has comeAnd I know that the time is just rightAnd straight into my arms you will run And when you come my heart will be waitingTo make sure that you're never aloneThere and then all my dreams will come true, dearThere and then I will make you my own And every time I touch you, you just tremble insideAnd I know how much you want me that you can't hide One more Moondance with you in the moonlightOn a magic nightIn the moonlightOn a magic nightCan't I just have one more dance with you my love“Moondance”—Van Morrison