Utah Foods Cook Off

Do you think your recipe for funeral potatoes, fry sauce or Dutch oven cuisine can go toe-to-toe with that of other local experts in Utah's signature cuisines? If so, you'll want to check out the Utah Foods Cook Off at Thanksgiving Point (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, 801-768-2300, thanksgivingpoint.org) on July 24 from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. As part of their usual Pioneer Day celebratory events, this cook-off will give amateur chefs the opportunity to compete against one another to see whose regional eats reign supreme—and for some sweet prizes like memberships and free event admissions. Interested parties will need to register online for a spot in the competition, and will also want to bring their A-game when it comes to the Beehive State's trademark dishes.

Oromian Restaurant Opens

Rundassa Eshete, owner of Salt Lake's African Restaurant and Mini-Mart, recently opened a second eatery called Oromian Restaurant (1522 S. State Street, 801-978-9673, oromianrestaurant.com). Sticking to Eshete's Ethiopian roots, Oromian Restaurant boasts a menu of traditional favorites like kochee foanee, sambusas and kikkii alicha all served on fluffy plates of injera, a flatbread that doubles as your utensils for the meal. I've heard tell that Oromian doesn't mess around if you're after something spicy—Ethiopian food can pack a mighty punch if you're not faint of heart. As Ethiopian fare is at its best when enjoyed with a large group of people, I'd say gathering up some pals for an evening of spicy finger foods would be a lunch or dinner well spent.

Hearth and Hill's Summer Menu

Chef Jordan Harvey and Pastry Chef Jessie Nakoneczny of Park City's Hearth and Hill (1153 Center Drive, 435-200-8840, hearth-hill.com) recently revealed their summer menu, and it's got me itching to head up the canyon and try a little bit of everything. Items like the Summer Harvest—served with heirloom tomato, pickled kohlrabi, summer squash, watermelon and Moroccan yogurt—and blackened grouper fish tacos sound like the perfect highlight of a midsummer lunch. Dinnertime doesn't sound too shabby either; think pork gyoza or chicken liver pâté as appetizers to a meal of Korean fried chicken or dry-aged steak from the local meatcutters at Chop Shop.

