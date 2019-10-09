click to enlarge

Utah Diné Bikéyah Indigenous Dinner

To support their Traditional Foods Program, Utah Diné Bikéyah (utahdinebikeyah.org) hosts their third annual Indigenous Dinner. The Traditional Foods Program strives to preserve the relationship between food and our environment that defined traditional Native American food practices, as well as address the obstacles that face such a relationship today. The event features work from indigenous cooks and activists Karlos Baca and Josh Nez, along with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez as keynote speaker. The dinner takes place on Monday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center (1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City).

Beer, Bourbon and BBQ

If the only boo you care about this Halloween season is the one in booze, then it's time to check out some beer, bourbon and barbecue at this year's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival. In addition to local breweries and distilleries like Waterpocket, Robber's Roost, Toasted Barrel and Mountain West Hard Cider, some of our best barbecue pitmasters from the illustrious Pat's BBQ, R&R BBQ and UMU Polynesian BBQ smoke some tasty meats. The event is free and vendors will sell their eats and drinks on site. The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 10 p.m. at The Gateway (400 West 200 South, shopthegateway.com)

Meditrina Closes

The team at Meditrina recently announced via social media that they will be permanently closing their doors. Under the leadership of executive chef Jen Gilroy, Meditrina's spin on Mediterranean tapas has made it a culinary pioneer for the past 11 years. I spoke with Gilroy a few months back for our Pride Issue, and she expressed some concerns with the restaurant's progression after it moved from its original location near Smith's Ballpark. Although we're sad to see Meditrina go, we're also looking forward to Gilroy's next step. She remains one of our finest local chefs, and we wish her the best.

Quote of the Week: "Before eating, always take time to thank the food."

—Arapaho proverb

