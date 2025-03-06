Utah bill pausing street safety work in Salt Lake City reverts back to focus on larger, higher-traffic roads. 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

Rep. Kay Christofferson, top left, leads the discussion of a conference committee on SB195 on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

CAPITOL HILL—A state-mandated pause on transportation projects in Salt Lake City would apply only to "collector" and "arterial" roadways, allowing pedestrian and cyclist safety initiatives to continue on small, neighborhood streets, under the latest and likely final terms of a bill that is poised to pass the Legislature on Thursday.

House and Senate representatives met in a conference committee early Thursday morning to hash out the 7th substitute version of SB195, which had deadlocked between the chambers after its sponsors inserted late amendments into the bill Tuesday night without fully explaining those changes to their legislative colleagues and misrepresenting the position of city and community stakeholders.

Thursday morning's changes largely revert the bill back to a 5th substitute draft that achieved a neutral position from City Hall, inserting the Utah Department of Transportation into decision making on city-owned roadways and launching a formal review of the capital's street improvement work, particularly those projects where redundant vehicle space was repurposed as landscaping, cycling lanes, walking paths and transit connections.

"We decided to go back to the language of dealing with arterials and collector highways—not just highway in general—so it limited the scope of plans that are made for the roadways and transportation throughout the city," Lehi Republican Rep. Kay Christofferson, the bill's House sponsor, said.

The 7th substitute also creates an "expedited review" of street improvement projects that are planned for the coming months, but not yet awarded to a contractor. This would allow for work to proceed on projects like the 300 West bikeway and 400 South Viaduct Trail—albeit with new and additional bureaucratic hurdles to clear. The bill also clarifies that only permanent street reconfiguration would be paused by SB195, not temporary lane reductions that accompany construction work or large events.

"Sometimes there’s events and we have to narrow or reduce the lanes or restrict travel," Christofferson said. "This only applies if its a permanent restriction."

A spokesperson for Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall corroborated Christofferson's description of the 7th Substitute, but otherwise declined to elaborate on the city's position toward the bill. And an employee in the city's transportation department, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said that Thursday's update was an improvement over the bill's prior language.

"Sub 7 is a lot better than what we had at the end of the day Tuesday," they said.

Leif Elder, a senior UDOT administrator, said that the highway department had not requested SB195, but had provided feedback to the sponsors on how it might be improved. He said the requirement to study two decade's worth of roadwork in Salt Lake City and review a new city-led "mobility plan" adds to the workload of UDOT, but that the bill includes up to $800,000 for the highway department to offset the personnel costs associated with SB195's mandates.

"Typically, we haven't micromanaged cities on what they do," Elder said.

The bill does not include any funding for Salt Lake City to offset the costs of preparing its mobility plan, nor for the costs involved in running planned projects through new rounds of expedited review.

Following the conference committee, the Utah House voted 61-9, without debate, to pass the 7th substitute of SB195. A corresponding vote in the Senate is still pending, but expected Thursday afternoon, after which the bill will pass to Gov. Spencer Cox for his signature or veto.