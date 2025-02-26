Utah Arts Alliance's KUAA 99.9 FM radio programming 

Courtesy Photo

It's sad to see the radio die—well, "traditional" radio, anyway. Independent stations once played a huge part in the evolution of music across the country, not to mention helping change the shape and sustaining the identity of their communities. The world is bereft of street-level stations with decent music on them. And let's be honest: Satellite radio and streaming are sterile and bland as hell.

Brought to you by Utah Arts Alliance, Salt Lake City-based KUAA 99.9FM is a low-powered community radio station that empowers its DJs and on-air hosts to take on the role of curators, allowing them to shape the station's programming with their unique perspectives, tastes and expertise. This approach creates an experience where audiences can turn to the station not just for entertainment, but for a carefully selected blend of music, culture and information.

"In this day and age, there are thousands of choices at our fingertips when deciding how and what to listen to. But that's why stations like KUAA are so important because they're in it for all of the right reasons, not just a profit," said Chase Loter (Chaseone2), of KUAA's The Long Walk Home segment. "I personally don't use streaming services because they do nothing to support the artists they are exploiting. There's something special about programming being controlled by an actual person, not an algorithm. KUAA makes listening a personable experience and genuinely cares about the artists we play and will always point you in the right direction of how our listeners can directly support them."

Tony Glavas—gimme2, of KUAA's The Sound Department—agrees: "We allow ourselves and our guests to play what we want when we want. We try to foster an open platform. People who show you new music are important. Autonomy should always be treasured. Our show mainly focuses on funk and soul music from the '70s and '80s. I'm lucky enough to get regular contributions from my dear friends of 20-plus years—b-sides (Brian Cowles), J-Thurm and Dish Jones."

For the type of music they are playing and the approach they are taking, KUAA aims to transcend traditional genre boundaries. These methods are grounded in the belief that radio should be more than just the delivery of music; it should be an immersive event-like experience that brings people together, creating a space where the impact of the broadcast is felt long after the show ends and is the exact opposite of the wasteland of formulaic, corporate-owned stations that sound interchangeable regardless of content.

"What sets Family Dinner apart is the emphasis on gathering," says host DJ Riri. "An ideal situation I envision for my listeners is that they are playing Family Dinner in the background of whatever meaningful gathering they find themselves a part of on Wednesday nights. For my solo listeners, I want them to feel they have a spot at the radio-transmitted Family Dinner table as well."

Gabriel "G#" Mitchell of KUAA's Experience Unlimited adds, "I've started to lean into my blackness by creating a persona around "G#—'The G'" Usually, during a break or a bridge, I'll get on the mic and slip in, 'G-h-e-t-t-o Music. That's how we like it on KUAA!' It can be a bit shocking, I suppose, but it's meant to underscore that I am not your average Salt Lake radio personality, because I'm not. I am offering my listeners a window into a culture that they've rarely been exposed to. I'm selecting songs that are deep cuts in the African-American canon of music. Most are un-Shazamable!"

Commercial radio has often fallen short when it comes to engaging with locals, but there is still a lot of potential for this "dying" medium to embrace change in a way that prioritizes community and interactivity, while maintaining the soul of music discovery. The repetitive playlists and formulaic programming have become "meh" and uninspiring. There's just something special about the live, real-time nature of radio—whether it's the spontaneity of ad-libbed commentary, the energy of live broadcasts or the sense of connection that comes from knowing the show is being experienced by others in the moment.

"KUAA is important because it is accessible," asserts DJ Jerry D of KUAA's Salt Lake City Music Reality. "The volunteers who DJ for the station you will see all over the city in venues, or at events. This allows listeners to integrate themselves with the programming by direct communication."

DJ Daioujou (co-host and collector/guardian of thousands of LIVE local recordings) of Music Reality notes, "The real miracle is that the Utah Arts Alliance exists, or has organized their maker spaces and artist studios and events into anything at all. If it didn't exist, I don't think anyone would think that it was possible for something like that to exist."

It's hard to pin "dying" media in 2025 against the ever expanding world of streaming, but KUAA is here to prove it belongs, and still holds an important place in the community. DJ Riri hopes that comes through to listeners: "KUAA remains authentic to its community. This is a treasure in our ever-increasingly-capitalistic and divided world we live in today. The fact we are not paid hopefully shows the passion that goes into each show. I hope that translates well."