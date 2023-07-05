U.S. Supreme Court tramples on the standard of equality 

click to enlarge

Our 2023 4th of July will be remembered by our nation’s “woke” citizens as one of its most dismal. In the fizzle of the “rockets' red glare,” Americans were forced to face the reality of ongoing attacks on our freedoms.

I hate to even repeat the words that were plastered on so many cafes in our 1950s America: “We don’t serve n-----s,” “This restroom is for whites only,” and “Negroes Prohibited from the First 10 rows of this bus.”

The signs were truly disgusting and they violated, in every sense, the sacred tenets of our freedoms. Up to that time in American history, both businessmen and public administrators had held to a time-honored theory—that they had every right to choose with whom they did business and to whom they gave access to their facilities.

Long after the Civil War, which should have ended it, U.S. apartheid was still the rule of the day. Except for the abandonment of slavery, treatment of racial minorities continued as a terrible blight on our society. Fortunately, there were strong leaders, both Black and white, who understood that all racial, minority and religious discrimination was an abomination to the shared dream of real freedom.

Decades later, long after the Civil Rights Law of 1965 was signed by Lyndon Johnson, the same horrifying rhetoric that infected society back then is still alive and well, and it has a new ally—the Supreme Court of the United States. SCOTUS was once a body of men and women committed to the premise that “all men are created equal,” and that our country must preserve and protect the rights of all, especially those of the minorities that are so easily trampled by the moral failure of men.

But that’s not what SCOTUS is today. It’s become part of the fascist Trump-era horror, committed to taking away the freedoms that Americans have fought for so dearly. With blatant partisan agendas, rampant out-of-control bribes and corruption and its being controlled, mostly, by the corporations that are choking the American people, the Supreme Court is a mockery of jurisprudence.

There have always been undercurrents of racial and minority discrimination in our country—right from its very inception by the Founding Fathers who so articulately wrote its rules. The words, “…liberty and justice for all” definitely had a nice ring, but we must now shake our heads and ask if that standard was the actual goal in establishing a new and independent country, or whether it was only an opiate to obviate the endemic problems of our new-world society.

I want to believe that “liberty and justice for all” was, in fact, the founders’ goal. But if you were to walk through our nation’s historic cemeteries today, pausing for a thoughtful moment at the tombs of America’s founders, you would surely notice the large cracks in the soil—caused by their seismic rolling in-their-graves—and wretch at the unmistakable, foul odor of vomit. What’s happening in America’s highest court is truly sickening. Frankly, if you’re an American, and you’re not sick to your stomach, you’ve missed the inspiring words and values of our Founding Fathers.

The latest SCOTUS abomination is its decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis, a case brought by Colorado web designer Lorie Smith to challenge a Colorado law that prevented her from choosing her customers on the basis of her own religious views. Claiming her beliefs—that homosexuality was an affront to God—made it morally wrong to create websites for LBGTQ clients, she petitioned the court to allow her to discriminate. Based on a misuse of the concept of “religious freedom,” the court ruled in her favor, a direct contradiction to Colorado’s law on discrimination.

While Ms. Smith’s Christian-Evangelical peanut gallery cheered the decision, we must all ask ourselves the question, “Is this what America was supposed to be?” And the answer to that question should resound in the hearts of every patriot, “Absolutely not.”

Carried far enough, this SCOTUS decision will mean that a Jewish doctor can refuse to provide treatment to anyone who ate a BLT for lunch; that a Mormon paramedic can refuse to intubate an accident victim who has the smell of coffee on his breath; that an attorney can refuse representation to a gay defendant; that a Christian may refuse to do business with the cursed “seed of Cain;” and that virtually anyone, on the basis of so-called religious belief, can be legally discriminated against.

Sadly, this latest Supreme Court decision puts the failure of religion in the spotlight. Religions are based, not on the similarities and brotherhood of mankind, but on the trivial differences that will always continue to create separation, animosity, and warfare between its followers.

SCOTUS got the Lorie Smith decision ass-backwards. Discrimination toward any minority group is wrong, and, in so doing, our Supreme Court—the highest authority in our land—has helped to usher in a new age, reminiscent of ‘50s America’s most serious moral failures.

The author is a retired novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.