U.S. support of genocide must end 

Note to my readers: What you’re about to read is strictly “illustrative fiction:”

As an old geezer, I must constantly face the reality that each day may be my last. Despite my regular exercise and reasonably prudent diet, I realize that I’ve had a good run and I can be happy that my life has been productive and that it’s lasted as long as it has.

Nevertheless, I am never exactly joyful when I receive a reminder of my own mortality and, along with aging, those seem to be more and more frequent.

Take, for instance, my terrifying experience of just last Thursday evening, when I decided to take a shortcut home from my AA meeting. With my driver’s license recently suspended, I walked down Bingo Street, took a left at the light, and headed through the woods.

The words about granting me “… the Serenity, to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference” were still echoing in my head when I noticed a dark figure following me through the trees. I barely dared to look again, but I did, noting that the creepy presence was dressed in a black cape and hat, and that he swung a large sickle as he walked.

I immediately recited, silently, “Hello, I’m Michael and I’m an alcoholic.” I slipped my flask from my hip pocket and took a generous nip, adding, “And it’s been one second since my last drink.”

I felt the sweat beading on my brow; I still had more than a mile to go, and I felt a sense of dread and finality.

The specter, behind me, was terrifying. After all, I understood that it was, indeed, the Grim Reaper, and that he was there to harvest my life. I hated to confront him, but I finally got the courage to stop, turn around, and greet him with a friendly “Hello. You must be him—the Grim Reaper—and I can only assume you’ve finally come for me.”

His answer was not at all what I’d expected. “Well, you’re mostly correct, but I need to inform you of the latest: Indeed, I used to be called the ‘Grim Reaper,’ but since my doctor put me on antidepressants, I’ve become almost as jolly as Santa.”

I stood there, both gobsmacked and relieved, until it occurred to me that his lack of grimness didn't change his identity, and that he was certainly out there to perform his assigned task. “But,” I inquired, “you are here to take me, aren’t you?” He conjured up a beaming smile. “Well,” he quipped, “this is your lucky day. You see, I’ve already filled my monthly quota, and the boss just told me that now it’s catch-and-release.”

It's a luxury to be able to joke about death, but lots of Arabs, across the Middle East, are not laughing. The following is not fiction:

As Benjamin Netanyahu continues to decimate regional populations—all in the name of “defending Israel”—we must ask ourselves and our government when the mass murder of Arabs will come to an end. All told—and using the excuse that he won’t stop the carnage until all the hostages have been returned—the Middle East’s own Grim Reaper has already killed some 44,000 neighbors, displaced millions and left another 200,000 or so crippled, blinded, brain-damaged or maimed.

With no one there to stop Netanyahu—and the sad truth that the U.S., because of its own culpability, refuses to comply with international law—the bloodthirsty little bastard continues to mow down populations, destroying their homes and infrastructure and creating a ring of desolate no-man’s land around the Jewish State.

Not only does the U.S. refuse to arrest “Bibi” as soon as he alights on foreign soil, it also continues to arm and supply one of the worst mass murderers of our modern age. With unlimited support from a country that supposedly honors human life, Netanyahu’s supply of weapons of destruction hasn’t even slowed.

Oh sure, Biden has declared that certain aggression-only munitions will be restricted, but the reality is that our President—forehead-kisser that he is—is totally onboard for the annihilation of Gazans. America’s guilt is now being extended to other targets—the West Bankers, Lebanese, Yemenis, Syrians, Iranians and Iraqis and many other regional Arab populations that have become a part of Netanyahu’s avowed, continuing genocide.

October 7 was just a convenient excuse to provide Israel with a buffer zone that is totally uninhabitable. If other countries fail to step in and block his actions, the Middle East may very well become exclusively Israel, surrounded by hundreds of miles of graveyards and wasteland, all in the name of Israel’s security.

Supplying the weaponry for the rogue state of Israel confirms U.S. complicity in murder. It is also destroying Americans’ perception and understanding of just how limited our so-called inalienable rights can be.

We’ve been told for years that we have a right to free speech and to peaceful assembly and demonstrations. Just tell that to the thousands of Americans who have spoken out against the horror. Some have been arrested and jailed, while critical journalists have largely been silenced.

America’s blind loyalty to the murderous Netanyahu regime has significantly impacted the rights of Americans. Under the auspices of avoiding anti-semitism—something that does not equate with condemning Netanyahu—those who have chosen to speak out against Israel’s murder of its neighbors have been harrassed, jailed and shut-down in a most un-American way.

We cannot allow this madness to continue. Our country must join our world in participating in its most essential organizations—the U.N. and the International Court—so that madmen, like Netanyahu, can be disarmed and subdued. He is the Grim Reaper of our Arab brothers, and his thirst for blood cannot be stopped soon enough.

All patriotic Americans should call for an immediate cessation of military aid to Israel, understanding that such a move is not at all antisemitic. It’s simply pro-humanity. There’s little doubt; it would bring an abrupt end to the carnage and would instantly terminate Netanyahu’s murderous reign.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and their adorable and ferocious dog “Poppy.”