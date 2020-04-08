 Unregulated Pollution | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

April 08, 2020 News » Hits & Misses

Unregulated Pollution 

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Unregulated Pollution
While people take solitary strolls in the coincidental clean air, polluting industries and the government are quietly working on a dirty comeback. The Environmental Protection Agency has decided that protection is the last thing it wants to do during a pandemic and has suspended monitoring and reporting requirements. The president, meanwhile, is handing out gifts to his friendly polluters. He almost immediately answered a call from the American Petroleum Industry to suspend the regulations and is trying to provide a $3 billion bailout for the oil industry, according to Environmental Health News. But closer to home, the Bureau of Land Management is considering leasing up to 150,000 acres in the Moab area, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The BLM allows these "expressions of interest" in leasing to remain anonymous, but there's no doubt there's an urgency to file — while no one's looking.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Redisticting Process
Not to upset the uber-lords, the Utah Foundation has cautiously and ever-so conservatively ventured into the realm of gerrymandering. "Nationally, policymakers have at times tried to "game" the redistricting process to ensure a desired outcome," they say. At times. "The finessing of borders to achieve a politically desirable outcome is often called gerrymandering." Finessing. That's pretty mild stuff for an egregious strategy shown to protect incumbents and dilute the opposition's voting pool. And it's true that the Supreme Court has declined to rule on partisan gerrymandering – because it's too hard for them to figure out. So maybe it's excusable that the Deseret News carried a Utah Foundation op-ed saying "it's not as simple as it sounds." Sure it's challenging, but it's really not that hard to the right thing. And that is what an independent advisory commission has been charged with doing.

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Work Requirement
There may be a tiny silver lining from the pandemic. The Utah Department of Health suspended the cruel and unusual work requirement for Medicaid recipients. "Work requirements or 'community engagement' rules have always been illegal, illogical, and unnecessarily punitive," Stacy Stanford, policy analyst with the nonprofit Utah Health Policy Project told the Salt Lake Tribune. Sadly, the GOP hangs onto the Horatio Alger fairy tale that people should pull themselves up by the bootstraps. Never mind that they make minimum wage or are a single mom with kids. Utah thinks they're basically lazy bums because poverty is a sin and something only churches should be dealing with. The Trib's letters to the editor are heartbreaking. One noted that our health care for profit is immoral, and another asks what will happen to those without insurance. If the answer is some kind of government-funded health care, then you can be sure the GOP will scream socialism. It's going to cost the state, but better money than lives.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Citizen Revolt: Apr. 9

    Got virus?, Needs drive, Pandemic impact
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 8, 2020

  • Stay Confused

    This should be amusing. Some Utah Republicans are out of their minds—still—over the law allowing signature-gathering for candidates.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Apr. 2

    Feeding Utah, Port Strategizing, Got Earthquake Photos
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 1, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Hits & Misses

  • Stay Confused

    This should be amusing. Some Utah Republicans are out of their minds—still—over the law allowing signature-gathering for candidates.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • Going South

    No one was surprised that rural Utah thinks the COVID-19 response is an overreaction. But there was one short clip that was both stunning and perfectly understandable. "A lot of our economy is tourism ... that's not by our choice," Garfield County Commissioner Leland Pollock told KUTV News.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 25, 2020

  • Useless Legislature

    Why, you ask? Why, indeed. The Legislature refused to pass bills that just made sense, but apparently struck at the heart of their ideological sensibilities.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Mar 18, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Ditto for Truth

    The people's need for media literacy, will Michael Clara return to UTA and good luck to the church's rebranding.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 23, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation