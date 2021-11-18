 Unforced Error | Film Reviews | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

November 18, 2021 Culture » Film Reviews

Unforced Error 

King Richard and the biopic trap of "showing the real people at the end."

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

KING RICHARD
Will Smith
Saniyya Sidney
Jon Bernthal
Rated PG-13
Available Nov. 19 in theaters

click to enlarge WARNER BROS. PICTURES
  • Warner Bros. Pictures
2.5.jpg

It's a bit of a running joke between me and my critic pals—as well as my social-media network—about how there's a certain convention in biographical dramas that I hate. I refer to it, quite prosaically, as "showing the real people at the end": the almost invariable tendency of filmmakers to wrap up their fact-based stories by showing us pictures and/or footage of the real-life characters whose lives we'd just seen dramatized. In part, it's a quirk of mine built on a general preference that the magic of the movies remain magical, consistent with my complete lack of interest in "behind-the-scenes" footage or director commentaries. I prefer my movies to give me a choice as to whether I'm given a look behind the curtain, and my choice will always be "hard pass."

Yet there's also a level on which I've always found it disrespectful to the actors who were cast to bring these characters to life. While there are exceptions to the rule, generally speaking, if I've just spent 120 minutes being asked to invest in dramatic performances, I don't need to be elbowed in the ribs on my way out the door as I'm told "look, they were acting like these people."

By virtue of this prologue, you might fairly guess that King Richard—the tale of Richard Williams, and how his relentless life plan for daughters Venus and Serena ultimately sent them to the top of the women's tennis world—employs this trope, and not in a positive sense. As conventional as many of King Richard's biopic rhythms are, it's boosted by some tremendous acting. And then along comes "showing the real people at the end" to make me want to pull my hair out.

The narrative here begins in the early 1990s, with Richard (Will Smith) working daily with pre-teen Venus (Fast Color's Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) on their game in their Compton, Calif. neighborhood, even as he tries to find a big-time coach willing to take them on for free. He finally lands a willing coach in Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn), but "the plan" ultimately takes the entire Williams family to Florida and the tennis academy run by Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal), with Richard's notions about what's best for his girls repeatedly bumping up against Macci's own strategies.

The first half, before the relocation to Florida, does the job of establishing what drives Richard to drive his daughters—a combination of all the disrespect heaped on him over the years, much of it racially-motivated, and a desire to get his family out of the neighborhood where he sees threats to his family everywhere. The title of the film alone makes it fairly clear that the screenwriters are going to be on Richard's side when it comes to the question of whether he was promoting his own interests more than those of Venus and Serena, but Smith's performance walks a delicate line where we can always see him bristle when his ultimate authority over their lives is challenged.

More powerful still is the performance by young Saniyya Sidney, who does a simply remarkable job of capturing a Venus Williams navigating the terrain between enthusiastic young girl and ferocious competitor. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green trusts her with a single shot during Venus's debut professional tournament that most actors with decades more experience couldn't pull off: a change in her facial expression when Venus decides that it's winning time where it looks like she instantly ages 15 years. Sidney creates exactly the Venus Williams that's needed for this movie, and it's a thing of beauty.

Which is why it is so instantly aggravating when the closing montage has to trot out all the footage of Venus (and Serena), both as adults and in some of the home-video footage that we saw re-created in the movie. King Richard winds its way through notions about the psychological damage inflicted by many sports-parents on their kids, and how Richard dodged that for his girls, but ultimately this is the kind of movie that lives or dies on the strength of its central performances. King Richard gets that part so right—then, right at the finish line, gets the job of honoring those performances so wrong.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Film Reviews »

Trending

More by Scott Renshaw

  • Movie Reviews: New Releases for Nov. 10-12

    Belfast, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Home Sweet Home Alone, Mayor Pete and more.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Nov 11, 2021

  • Light Work

    Illuminate shines a light on art with a technological twist.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Nov 10, 2021

  • Over-Coming-of-Age

    Kenneth Branagh's Belfast explores his own childhood with a mix of sincerity and overkill.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Nov 10, 2021
  • More »

Latest in Film Reviews

  • Over-Coming-of-Age

    Kenneth Branagh's Belfast explores his own childhood with a mix of sincerity and overkill.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Nov 10, 2021

  • Divine Plan

    Eternals tries to get philosophical about God, but gets caught in the Marvel machine.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Nov 3, 2021

  • The Quirking Press

    Wes Anderson's meticulous constructions get stifling in The French Dispatch.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Oct 27, 2021
  • More »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Simple Creatures

    The monster movie Sputnik can't deliver the subtext it promises
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Aug 12, 2020
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation