Under the Radar 

Mike Riedel

There's a lot of "new" around right now in Utah's craft beer scene: new breweries, new beers, new styles. With all of this "new," it's easy to forget about the places that helped build everything we love, and Desert Edge is one of those places. It's been around since 1972, and serving up craft brews from early 1995. During the time of COVID, Desert Edge's future looked uncertain, but they came back stronger than ever, and are offering SLC residents a taste of their future.

Desert Edge - Trolley Rye IPA: A strong pour yields a light cinnamon-tinged head about a finger-and-a-half thick—creamy, with some pocking as the larger bubbles burst. The head sits atop a jewel-like combination of amber-orange and garnet red, translucent and easy to see through. A rich tapestry of caramel sweetness and bright, citrusy hops give the distinct impression of grapefruit, but also contain some aromatic floral notes. The slightly spiced element of rye is also a faint hint in the background.

The hop profile isn't as in-your-face on the tongue, but that seems appropriate. Here, the spiciness from the rye, which is different from the peppery effect of "spice" beers, is on full display, with a bit of heft and spiciness coming through as well. Balancing with the heft of the rye are the bitter profiles of the hops, some faint burnt caramel sweetness, and some notes of citrus rind and dandelion, with a little faint, lingering bitterness on the finish.

Overall: This is one of the best, if not the best, rye beers available in our market. It might be my favorite beer from Desert Edge as well—complex and balanced as well as highly drinkable at 6.8 percent. It's got enough body to stand up to colder weather and heartier foods, but refreshing enough to fit in with hot weather and light foods as well.

Desert Edge - Dry Creek Pale Ale: Pours a pretty clear deep amber hue, with just a touch of unfiltered haze, topped with nearly three fingers of bone-white head with excellent retention. Wow, this is for real. Straight away, this is a malt-forward aroma showcasing serious notes of toasted caramel malt. Big floral, piney, citrus peel notes emerge, with lots of grapefruit. Very potent, but very classic. Note: After it opens up, a dank (not musty/earthy Simcoe dank, but weedy dank) mango note shows up, along with a whisper of smoked driftwood, of all things.

Not surprisingly, the flavor follows the nose well. The aroma is big, aggressive, and could easily be the aroma of a big, malty, hoppy IPA, but this pale ale actually drinks like a pale ale with the toasty caramel malt and hops both restrained, and a fluid drinkability. It greets the palate with grapefruit peel, tangerine and lemon, with a juicy acidity here too. It's not like a fruity NE beer, but with some zip to the citrus notes. The malt is toasty, grainy, bready and a touch biscuity. It isn't sweet, and it doesn't outshine the hops. Towards the finish, the classic floral and pine notes come in, lending magnolia, lilac, lavender, gardenia and some dank, woodsy pine. Surprisingly, there's no bitterness, but it does finish with some nice drying resin and pith notes.

Overall: I love that they went classic on this, and kept it traditional. The malt base is supportive, but remains highly refreshing. The hops are very unique—classic, but with some interesting notes. And as a whole, the beer is flavorful, satisfying, refreshing, crisp, interesting, and relatively low in alcohol at 5.0 percent ABV, which is great. What can I say? It's a damn good APA!

Both of these are small batches exclusive to Desert Edge that can be purchased to go or enjoyed at the pub. As always, cheers.