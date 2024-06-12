click to enlarge

Unclear on the Concept

Corey Harris, 44, attended his pre-trial hearing on driving with a suspended license remotely, over Zoom, on May 15, The New York Times reported. No problem with that, but as Harris checked into the meeting with the Washtenaw County District Court in Michigan, he told the judge, "I'm pulling into my doctor's office, actually, so just give me one second, I'm parking right now." Huh. Video showed Harris in the driver's seat and turning the wheel as he located a parking spot. "So maybe I don't understand something," Judge J. Cedric Simpson said. "This is a driver with a license suspended?" Harris' attorney, Natalie Pate, confirmed the charge. "And he was just driving?" Simpson asked. Seconds of silence went by, with Harris appearing to realize his mistake. "That is correct, your honor," Pate said. "I don't know why he would do that," the judge answered, right before he revoked Harris' bond and ordered him to turn himself in by 6 p.m. His next hearing is on June 5.

Clothing Optional

A Virgin Australia flight headed for Melbourne had to return to Perth on May 27 after a man allegedly ran naked down the aisle shortly after takeoff, The Guardian reported. Police said the man also "knocked a crew member to the floor." One passenger reported "a lot of yelling and screaming" near the cockpit as the man charged forward. The man was pinned to the floor by air marshals; he was then handcuffed and led to the rear of the plane. Federal police met the aircraft on its return to Perth and arrested him.

Enough Is Enough

• Lopburi, Thailand, also known as monkey town, has had it up to here with about 2,500 marauding macaques terrorizing the townsfolk, the Associated Press reported. As such, on May 24, the town launched the first phase of a plan to catch and remove the monkeys: cages baited with rambutan fruit, their favorite. The problem? The simians are smart: "If some of them go into the cage and are caught, the others outside won't enter the cage ... because they've already learnt what's happened to their friends," said Patarapol Maneeorn from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Lopburi's mayor said that while the monkeys bring in tourists, shops and malls have lost income and people's homes have been damaged. Those that are caught will be sterilized and tattooed so they can be tracked. Then they'll move to large holding pens, where they'll await repatriation.

• In Snettisham, Norfolk, in the U.K., it's feral chickens that are plaguing the town. The flock of 100 or so chickens dig up gardens and are so loud that residents have to use earplugs at night, United Press International reported. The Snettisham Parish Council said it is "seeking specialist advice from various sources," but some residents object to the idea of moving the chickens away. "They are part of the fabric of the village," said chicken supporter Rebecca Chilvers. The council invited residents to a meeting to air their opinions.

Fan-atic

Tara Berry of Topeka, Kansas, has secured a Guinness World Record for the most tattoos of the same musician on her body, United Press International reported on May 23. Berry, who sports 18 tattoos of Madonna, said she got the first one in 2016. The inks span the singer's career. Berry estimated she's spent nearly $10,000 on them.

RIP

The Smoking Gun reported on May 24 that the world's most arrested man, Henry Earl, 74, had passed away. Earl racked up more than 1,500 arrests in his lifetime and spent 6,000 nights in jail. Since 2017, he had lived in a nursing home in Owenton, Kentucky, near where his first arrest took place in July 1970 (for carrying a concealed weapon). Most of his offenses were fueled by alcohol and didn't include violent crimes. He was laid to rest in the Owenton cemetery.

Weird Warfare

The South Korean military announced on May 29 that it had found 260 balloons that had drifted across the demilitarized zone between it and North Korea, The New York Times reported. The balloons were carrying bags full of ... trash, such as cigarette butts, used shoes and compost. The bags were reportedly released according to timers attached to the balloons. "We issue a stern warning to North Korea to stop this anti-humanitarian and dirty operation," South Korea warned. But North Korea pledged to send more to exercise its "freedom of expression."

It's Nice To Have a Hobby

For 10 years, residents of North Enid Avenue in Azusa, California, have been putting up with a pesky nuisance: a serial slingshot shooter. The New York Times reported that people would find broken windows on their cars or homes and little ball bearings strewn about. "Many times I came outside, and I would find little BBs by the front door," said Monica Palomino. Finally, police have nabbed the vandal: 81-year-old Prince Raymond King, who also lives on the block. Azusa Police Cpl. Benjamin Cypher said several recent incidents had allowed them to narrow their search down to King's address, where they found the slingshot and ball bearings. "We're not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief," Lt. Jake Bushey said. King was ordered to stay away from his neighborhood and return to court on June 17. He pleaded not guilty.

Awesome!

• Ulysses Whitfield, 85, retired this week from driving a school bus for Suffolk (Virginia) Public Schools, WAVY-TV reported. Over his 70-year career (yep, you read that right), he took only two half-days off. "During that time, students could drive," Whitfield said of the beginning of his career in 1954. He delivered students through changes in technology and racial upheaval, he said, "But it was smooth with me, though. I didn't have any problems with the kids at all. Respect the kids, and you will receive respect from them." Whitfield plans to come back part-time in the fall to train his replacement "to make sure the run is done nice and smooth, like I was doing it. I have good kids. I'm going to miss them, I know it."

• This year's graduation at Arizona State University included a remarkable scholar: 18-year-old Dorothy Jean Tillman II of Chicago, who received her doctorate in integrated behavior health, The New York Times reported. Tillman started college when she was just 9 years old; by 14, she had a Master of Science degree. Tillman also started the Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Leadership Institute in Chicago to support Black youth interested in STEM and the arts. But this super-achiever also does teenage stuff: On May 22, she went to prom with her best friend, and she hopes to have a "fun teenage summer": "I want to focus on who I am," she said.

It's a Mystery

On May 18 in New Orleans, a fisher using a magnet pulled some mysterious objects from Bayou St. John, according to NOLA.com: a handgun, a gun barrel and a "fully decomposed human skull" that was padlocked to a 15-pound dumbbell. The New Orleans Police Department said the skull was "lacking a jaw or the top row of teeth." The department's dive team and cadaver dogs searched the area three days later but without success; the coroner said identifying the skull could take months.

