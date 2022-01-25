Bravo

Jennie Nguyen was removed from the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Bravo announced Tuesday that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jennie Nguyen had been removed from the reality TV franchise.

In a statement posted to social media, the network said it had ceased filming with Nguyen due to racially insensitive content posted to her now-deleted Facebook page, which had resurfaced recently.

"We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention," Bravo stated. "Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."

Nguyen, who was recently featured on the cover of City Weekly, joined the hit series during its second season, which is currently airing. She told City Weekly that she struggled adapting to the spotlight, and described tensions between her and other members of the cast.

"It is something I still need to get used to," Nguyen said. "Sometimes, I feel a bit overwhelmed. I am still figuring out how to take my celebrity status to the next level so I can do more and be out there."

Earlier this month, controversy erupted among fans of the Real Housewives franchise over social media posts made by Nguyen in 2020 that were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and the nationwide civil demonstrations that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Nguyen released a statement on Instagram last week apologizing for the posts.

"At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," Nguyen wrote. "I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

The Utah-set installment ofhas been steeped in offscreen drama. Cast member Jen Shah was arrested in March of 2021 and charged with multiple counts of fraud and money laundering. Shah was filming the second season ofat the time, with the arrest and aftermath playing out in episodes that aired last year.