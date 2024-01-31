Uinta's Be Rye Wit' Cha and Shades' Hellion 

Mike Riedel

This week we're visiting two of the more subtle of the Belgian styles: witbiers and blondes. These generally have lower alcohol levels, with more subtle Belgian yeast characteristics.

Uinta - Be Rye Wit' Cha: This is a witbier, or "white beer," due to its almost white appearance and the cloudiness created by malt and yeast in suspension. They're spiced, generally with coriander, orange peel and other spices or herbs.

Strong carbonation billows from the glass's etching through the cloudy bright blonde beer to feed the well-formed and decently-retained white head. Minimal lace remains on the glass. Plush, earthy esters rise gently through the soft wheat and grainy pale malt aroma to offer a brush of citrus zest and sprinkle of coriander spice, but the highlight is the unique chamomile floral quality of this inviting aroma.

Simple and rather direct, this witbier keeps the base clean with soft wheat and pale malt while its more subtle nuances overlap—light spice, some floral notes, a hint of the beer's chamomile, and a finishes with just a slight citrus zest. Rye and wheat both play a pivotal role in the mouthfeel, making this ale very creamy and smooth on the palate—full-feeling despite the light body, aided of course by steady carbonation. Crisp and clean to the finish, the spice from the rye and citrus rind livens it up with a refreshing kick.

Verdict: Almost reminiscent of a very light and subtle incense, Be Rye Wit' Cha lives up to its name with floral notes that encourage a deeper whiff from this unique take on the style. I like it more with each passing sip, only wishing I had more left in my glass. This witbier is incredibly drinkable, and could slake even the heartiest thirst.

Shades - Hellion: The Belgian-style blonde ale is typically easy-drinking, with a low but pleasing hop bitterness. Blondes are a light- to medium-bodied ale, with a low malt aroma that has a spiced and fruity-ester character.

On the pour, just short of two fingers of fizzy white head forms on top of a dark golden crystal-clear body. The head dissipates at a medium pace, clinging to the sides of the glass and finally leaving a covering of floating bubbles; lacing is present, but sparse. Aroma brings a spicy lemon note with a touch of vanilla, as well as a distinct dryness before cracker-like and biscuit-y malt comes in. Not the most Belgian, as some generic "beer"-scented fermentation notes are also present.

The flavor follows the aroma, but brings in a decent bit of sweet, biscuit malt. The citrus note drops off quite a bit, and a pale but sweet and caramelized flavor emerges throughout. The peppery clove Belgian yeast character is still present, and it's a bit sweet. Mouthfeel isn't as dry as the aroma suggested, with a full-verging-on-syrupy feel on the palate; you get a long finish, and very full-bodied. It's still refreshing and not necessarily heavy, but not something you'd drink multiple of in a night.

Verdict: This is decent and in line with many Belgian-style blonde ales that you'll come across. I much prefer less phenolic blondes, since visiting Belgium. This one doesn't come off as all that dry, or punchy. Maltiness is present which I appreciate, as well as some distinct Belgian abbey character. Nice beer.

Hellion is 5.0 percent, and comes in both cans and as a draft option at the brewery. This will be popping up in grocery stores as well. Be Rye Wit' Cha is a 5.0 percent small-batch, and is only available at Uinta's Taproom on draft. As always, cheers!