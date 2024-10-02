Two Utah beers with the subtle tastes of Germany and England. 

Mike Riedel

Bewilder - Du Hops Mich: For Bewilder Brewing's Oktoberfest celebration, the boys in the brewhouse felt that it would be helpful to provide an IPA for those who may not be entirely geeked over all of the traditional lager beers that were brewed for the celebration. However, to keep with the German theme the brewers decided to use only German malt and hops, making this a true German IPA. Du Hops Mich (named for the Rammstein song "Du Hast") was made with pilsner malt and features Callista, Arianna and Huell Melon hops.

It pours a bright amber orange with a moderate amount of bubbles and a big two-finger, off-white head, which settles into a thin creamy layer. A floral, spicy and bready aroma with a scent of earthy hops create a pretty solid balance.

Like it smells, the taste is floral and citrusy, with a bready, balanced taste of earthy hops and pilsner malt. The floral and earthy presence of noble hops brings notes of peach, berries and grass. Some added citrus fruit notes of lemon zest and orange re-emerge toward the end, with notes of biscuit, grains, cracker, and caramel along with German Kölsch yeast. A pretty nice, balanced taste—medium bodied with a moderate amount of carbonation. Crisp and pretty smooth.

Verdict: This German-themed IPA has a real nice balance to it—there is nothing overpowering about this brew. It is really hard to pick up on the 7.1 percent ABV of this beer—it is just that smooth. The mouth feel is bold, hoppy, rich, clean and refreshing.

Salt Lake Brewing - London Fog: This new ale from head brewer Jason Stock is a take on the classic tea beverage, the London Fog. It is typically a hot or iced beverage featuring Earl Grey tea, vanilla, honey and milk. Stock decided to go with a cream ale base and Earl Grey, offering it up on their nitrogen tap handle.

It pours clear golden-yellow, capped off by two fingers of foamy white head that lasts forever due to the nitrogen. The aroma is a fair bit more interesting—black tea leaves, vanilla and floral notes come through, alongside hints of grainy sweetness and orange.

Hints of bergamot oil and black tea are apparent at the forefront, preceding the sweeter flavors of grainy pale malts and oatmeal that follow; notes of vanilla, orange, orchard fruit begin to develop by mid-sip. More black tea and cream malt come out in the finish, with an herbal, earthy note and subtle implied sweetness due to the lack of carbon dioxide. This beer is medium in body, with moderate carbonation levels that prickle the palate continuously; it feels frothy and satisfying in the mouth, but I don't think it's the sort of beer I'd want to drink one after another.

Verdict: Salt Lake Brewing Company's London Fog was neither too sweet nor was it too bitter. Fans of the Earl Grey blend will certainly enjoy this faithfully beer-ified equivalent. I've actually had a few pints of this over the last few days and in each case I polished them off rather quickly, which I'd say qualifies as positive feedback. Worth trying if it doesn't disappear before you can get to it. A unique ale, and a beer I'll be returning to in the future.

As I mentioned above, this beer is only on the nitro tap at Salt Lake Brewing. Nitrogen beers cannot be growlered (filled into customers' pitchers, pails or bottles) or crowlered (canned) and can only be enjoyed in-house. Bewilder Brewing's Du Hops Mich is available in 16 ounce cans and can be enjoyed at Bewilder or purchased to go. Both are in limited production.

As always, cheers.