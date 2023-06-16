 Two City Weekly writers take home honors at annual Utah journalism banquet | News | Salt Lake City Weekly
June 16, 2023 News

Two City Weekly writers take home honors at annual Utah journalism banquet 

Hip! Hip!

By
click to enlarge Two of City Weekly's 2022 cover features picked up honors at the Utah Headliners awards banquet on Thursday, June 15, 2023. - BENJAMIN WOOD
  • Benjamin Wood
  • Two of City Weekly's 2022 cover features picked up honors at the Utah Headliners awards banquet on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

UNIVERSITY—Two of Salt Lake City Weekly's 2022 cover features were honored Thursday by the Utah Headliners chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

Prior to this year's awards ceremony—held at the University of Utah's Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House—City Weekly opted to fully compete in the Utah Headliner's Division A for writing and reporting, traditionally dominated by the state's formerly-daily newspapers, the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.

In the Personality Profile category, City Weekly writer and listings desk manager Wes Long earned an honorable mention for his piece "Haralambos Kambouris, an Immigrant's Tale." In the Environment category, contributor Sam Nelson earned an honorable mention for his piece "Fantastic Trees: and Where to Find Them."

"City Weekly is always honored to have our reporters recognized in the community, especially as we compete against much larger organizations with much deeper pockets than us," City Weekly Publisher Pete Saltas said. "It's a testament to our readers and writers alike that we are in the same conversation as those giants."

In addition to the annual reporting contest, the Utah Headliners gave a Service to Journalism award to Utah Public Radio's Tom Williams, an Investigative Reporting Award to KSL's Daniella Rivera and Keira Farrimond, a Pioneer in Journalism award to Robin Ritch, the first female publisher of the Deseret News, a Sunshine award to the Tribune's Paighten Harkins, a Public Service award to The Great Salt Lake Collaborative, and a lifetime achievement award to Dan Harrie, who recently left the Tribuneafter more than 30 years as a news reporter and editor.

About The Author

Benjamin Wood

Benjamin Wood
Bio:
 Lifelong Utahn Benjamin Wood has worn the mantle of City Weekly's news editor since 2021. He studied journalism at Utah State University and previously wrote for The Salt Lake Tribune, the Deseret News and Entertainment Weekly

