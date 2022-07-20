Twitter Quitter 

click to enlarge

I've never been much of a quitter. Lord knows, I would have been much better off if I were, however.

When I was a kid, I got into a snowball fight with about five other guys. I got pummeled to the ground in the old Copperton tennis courts. After a spell, I was firing back from my knees. Then I ran out of snow and figured it was over.

The other guys had the same problem, which is why they switched from throwing snowballs to chunks of ice. I didn't quit, but I cried for a day and hurt like hell. Nothing quite like getting whacked by your friends, I say.

In high school, I was on track—in my mind—to be a star football player at Bingham High School. As a sophomore, I had lettered in wrestling, played varsity baseball and had a kick-ass sophomore football season. Mid-way through my junior year, Coach told me that Utah State asked if I would like to join their program. I figured, probably correctly, that colleges back then just sent out that stuff to entice anyone to play. It wasn't a real offer, but I pretended it was.

I wanted to play for the University of Utah, though. I was a better-than-average football player in those days, meaning I probably wouldn't make the squad at the bigger high schools today. I was a 205-pound, two-way lineman and linebacker. Puny by today's standards.

So, with the Utah State tease in hand, I tried harder hoping to make the Deseret News Player of the Week or something. I'd hurt my shoulder somewhere mid-season, but I didn't quit and kept playing. Those were the "rub dirt on it" days, so the coaches put a knee pad on it, of all things, with a bunch of hot balm.

Needless to say, that was no prophylactic against Granger in the last game of the season, reaching out to sack the quarterback and my right arm snagging on his gear, dislocating it. I ran off the field hurting like never before and looking like Magilla Gorilla—one arm longer than the other.

Four hours later, doctors knocked me out at what was then Holy Cross Hospital, and my arm went back into the shoulder socket. The coaches told me to quit and not play my senior season. I had surgery instead that didn't do one bit of good—I dislocated my shoulder a few more times after surgery and at football practice the next season. My dad rigged up some wire clothes hangers to hold my arm in place so I was able to play, but what good is a center who can't snap or a defensive lineman who can only tackle with one arm? I played anyway, which was a disaster because I soon enough blew out my knee while protecting my shoulder.

I should have quit. Now, all these years on, those injuries led from one thing to another to the point that I now have three joint replacements—knee, shoulder and hip. I'm here to tell you, kids, that unless your name is Alex Smith, you should never play football hurt. Actually, I can make a pretty good case for not playing football at all, but I don't want to bust the dreams of all those wannabe jocks on Twitter.

On June 22, I quit feeding my birds. You might recall me writing and wringing my hands about that. On the same day, I quit Twitter. I brought food back to the birds after a brief epiphany, which was the right thing for me to do. Birds make me happy.

I have no plans to do the same for Twitter. Twitter does not make me happy. The most I plan to do is reignite my account every 30 days, so it isn't permanently disabled, like I did this morning. I read a few tweets, got sick to my stomach and came back to earth. It reminded me of how I felt each morning of the 35 years of my off-again, on-again smoking habit.

I quit smoking, finally, in 2008, just before traveling to New Orleans to watch the Utes smack those arrogant dogs from Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl. Those were such great days, a full three months before I opened my Twitter account in April of the same year, not knowing what to do with it.

By 2016, Twitter was being calved into all kinds of factions, the biggest and worst headed by super narcissist Donald Trump. Twitter became hell, the greatest time-suck of all time. What was I thinking? That I could fire off a tweet—even one that engaged 60,000 or so people as sometimes happened—railing against a Mike Lee, Burgess Owens or Chris Stewart, and it would lead to something good? Those guys don't listen to anyone, let alone a Twitter prick like me. Twitter is just the old snowball fight—a bunch of grown-up kids tossing snow and ice at each other because they got used to it.

The only thing I'm thankful for is that Twitter wrote the addictive algorithm that led me to Rob, Ed, Amy, Tom, Virgil, Staci, Rick, Sharon, Wounded Bear, Pat, irminsil, Raul, Johnny, Clinto, Reggie, Pig Bus, Dan, ballerina, Skip, Tater, Bruce, anyone with the word "Ute" in their screen name and so many others. They liked damned near all of my tweets, and I, theirs. And that's the problem.

But after more than a decade, that's a small party. I could do better shouting from a bar stool at Gracie's, Green Pig or Hog Wallow. And that's what I'm gonna do. Opa!

Twitter, I quit.

So, Twitter gang, you're all free to join in. Drinks on me.

Send comments to john@cityweekly.net