click to enlarge

Twin Suns relocation

Like so many intergalactic rebels forced to relocate in the face of an empire's expanding influence, Twin Suns Café (2305 S. Highland Drive, 801-252-7061, twinsunscafeslc.com) is seeking a new home. As a last hurrah before they begin looking for a new location, the folks at Twin Suns are hosting an event on Saturday, May 25, to bid farewell to their Sugar House storefront while celebrating the 42nd anniversary of Star Wars. The evening features trademark dishes from a galaxy far, far away, such as Boba Fettuccine, Yoda Soda and Mini Thermal Detonators, along with a few surprises. The party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Campos Coffee summer menu

Campos Roastery and Kitchen (228 S. Edison St., 801-983-1512, us.camposcoffee.com) recently announced an update to their summer menus. In addition to a tasty iced coffee, diners can look forward to lamb sandwiches served with curry aioli and granola bowls with Greek yogurt, acai, blueberry and turmeric crunch. As Campos has always served food and drinks made with locally-sourced ingredients, these new menu items feature products from Beehive Cheese, Gold Creek Farms and Pomona Farms. The menu update—in addition to a new rooftop patio—makes Campos Coffee a welcome destination as the temperatures start to rise.

Liberty Park Market fundraiser

The Liberty Park Market is gearing up for its third year, and the folks at We Olive and Wine Bar (602 E. 500 South, 801-448-7489, weolive.com) are offering a helping hand. Before the market officially opens, supporters can visit a kickoff fundraiser at We Olive featuring tasty food and wine along with live music and a silent auction to benefit the local farmers market. The fundraiser takes place on Tuesday, May 28, at We Olive from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at 24tix.com. Liberty Park Market (libertyparkmarket.com) officially opens on June 7 and runs every Friday from 4 p.m. to dusk until Oct. 4.

Quote of the Week: "You can't stop change any more than you can stop the suns from setting."

—Shmi Skywalker, The Phantom Menace

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net