Turkish Coffee Tasting and Treats

Kahve Café (kahvecafeslc.com), a Turkish coffee shop that is gearing up to open a permanent location, is looking for some caffeine-loving volunteers to try out a few of their new recipes. In addition to serving up several varieties of Turkish coffee, the Kahve Café team will be showcasing some of their sweet and savory pastries—think Turkish black tea cake, fig cake and black olive cake. It's a rare opportunity to check out an incoming restaurant before they set up shop, and it sounds like attendees will be able to offer valuable feedback on Kahve's different recipes. The event takes place on Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Maven Create (177 E. 900 South, Ste. 200).

Ronny Joseph Lvovksi at King's English

The King's English Bookshop (1511 S. 1500 East, 801-484-9100, kingsenglish.com) is hosting a virtual presentation from cook and food photographer Ronny Joseph Lvovski, who will be discussing his new cookbook The Primal Gourmet. Lvovoski will be joined as moderator by Melissa Urban, author and co-founder of the Whole30 program. The Primal Gourmet is Lvovski's testament to the Paleo diet, and includes several Whole30-approved recipes. Whole30 and Paleo rookies and veterans are welcome to attend. The virtual discussion is free via Crowdcast; interested parties can register via the King's English website. The presentation will take place on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

Carson Kitchen Opens

Chef Cory Halwell has chosen Salt Lake City for the third location of his national contemporary American restaurant Carson Kitchen (241 W. 200 South, 385-252-3200, carsonkitchen.com). Joining locations in Las Vegas and Atlanta, the SLC location will feature Halwell's trademark comfort food like crispy chicken skins, oxtail risotto and baked mac and cheese. The menu has been paired with an equally extensive beer, wine and cocktail menu. Currently, Carson Kitchen is offering dine-in only service from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11:30 to 10 p.m. on weekends. Its Salt Palace-adjacent location and trendy menu will make an interesting addition to the downtown area.

