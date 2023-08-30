Trump’s mugshot needs a redo—this junkyard dog has really big teeth 

click to enlarge

Ah, come on! Who would name their dog Moose?

But that really was his name, and his goofy-but-sweet nature was just a bit reminiscent of the loveable Bullwinkle J. Moose of the wildly successfultelevision series. Moose was a rescue. He’d been headed for puppy heaven—a terminal injection at the county pound. After all, who would want a Doberman Pinscher with less-than-perfect, spindly-legged conformation, exaggeratedly long floppy ears, and a really silly smile?

My brother, John, did. And in no time at all, Moose became a member of the family. Affectionate and mild-mannered, he was hopelessly uncontrollable with his licking. He’d lick your face, lick your ears and effectively give you a sponge bath if you’d let him. He was also a real cuddler, and a great companion for a nap.

Doberman Pinschers have a fierce reputation, but Moose was more of a pussycat than a Doberman. He was, figuratively speaking, scared by his own shadow. He hated stairs and was even frightened by the sound of his own claws, clicking on the tile floor.

He certainly didn’t seem to be a watchdog—at least, that is, until he felt that the sanctity of his master’s house was being threatened. Suspicious looking strangers were eyed suspiciously with a thorough once-over, followed by a terrifying show of aggression and a deep, powerful bark that was sometimes confused with a major seismic event. The earthquake monitoring facility at the University of Utah once registered a 3.7 on the Richter Scale during one of Moose’s protective frenzies.

But everything changed overnight, and Moose was elevated into the realms of the greatest dogs of history. John’s in-laws owned a marine repair shop, which had experienced a number of break-ins and costly thefts. It seemed logical: They would borrow the dog for a few nights, leave Moose in the yard that surrounded the shop, and see if he could scare away a few bad guys. Being a dedicated family member, John loaned them the dog, and it quickly lived up to its breed’s reputation.

After Moose’s third night of vigilance, the 8:00 a.m. opening of the shop revealed evidence that something truly dramatic had happened. Just inside the fence that surrounded the property was the torn sleeve of a plaid shirt, a set of car keys, part of a denim pants leg, and a wallet—complete with a valid drivers’ license. On the other side of the fence was a soiled pair of boxer shorts. Luckily, there were no pools of blood.

The police were supplied with the evidence, and an arrest was made. The shop was never robbed again, and Moose became a permanent part of the business. All over the world, the proverbial “junkyard dog” has faithfully guarded thousands of businesses, cutting losses, and providing owners with a sense of security.

Which gets me to another subject. The recent mugshot of former president Donald Trump should be posted on the fence of all junkyards, complete with words of warning: Beware of Dog. His nasty, intimidating look was obviously done for a purpose (and not just for the T-shirt sales to his deluded supporters) reminding every American that this guy is no Bullwinkle, but a vicious-through-and-through kind of abomination who frustrates and maddens everyone who wants to see justice done.

My take: The processing personnel at the jail should have insisted on an acceptable mugshot and retaken it as many times as necessary. We didn’t need one in which Trump dictated the terms, menacingly distorting his face into a mirror image of his insides. We did not need to accept a photo of a nasty clown, making faces.

Trump’s a man who seeks to retaliate against those who hold his feet to the fire, and that mugshot was meant to strike fear into the hearts of prosecutors, judges and potential jury members. In a sense, the mugshot was a de facto violation of the protective order, which prohibits Trump from doing or saying anything that could obstruct justice or intimidate those who are charged with bringing him to justice.

This is just another pathetic example of how the system has treated Trump differently than other criminals, and how the criminal justice authorities have cut too much slack for someone who has proven, time and time again, that the rules were made for everyone else and don’t apply to him. If America is to convict its worst traitor in history, our law enforcement and courts need to re-think the standard of equal treatment under the law. The mugshot debacle is only an example, but it underscores the problem of how to deal with those for whom blatant entitlement has always served so well.

Remember, this guy is no harmless Moose and he’s certainly been no faithful watchdog of our democracy. He’s dangerous, vicious and smugly reliant on an unequally bent system to let him off scot-free. Prosecutors, judges, and prospective jurors need to remember that this man is an enemy of our people and our country.

I say, take that mugshot again. And tell Trump to quit taunting and flaunting our justice system.

The author is a retired novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog. comments@cityweekly.net