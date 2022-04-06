Trump's Endorsements 

click to enlarge

I guess you've all heard the news: Donald Trump, in a rare act of decency, has buried the hatchet with Stormy Daniels. He's launched an all-out effort to aid her in her recently announced run for the U.S. Senate, declaring "Anyone that good in bed—and such a marvelous actress—will make a truly wonderful senator and be an invaluable resource in America's commitment to Stop the Steal."

Stormy joins a long list of candidates Trump is endorsing for political offices in an effort to salvage his floundering career in politics. A racy GOP "Stormy Times" calendar is being offered at a special discount to the Proud Boys and other militias, and a copy of her latest DVD will be provided (in a plain brown wrapper) to all her donors.

April Fools!

When Donald Trump endorses a candidate for office, it's a reliable clue. He doesn't have to tell them why or to spell-out his selfish objectives; an endorsement from Trump is an invitation for someone's moral funeral. Predictably, these candidates include the pistol-packing Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Rand Paul (R-KY), Mike Lee (R-UT) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Senate candidate Sarah Palin (AK).

As the nation's biggest loser, Trump continues to dress his wounds by attempting to put, or keep, a bunch of compliant stooges in office. Miserable because he was unable to garner a majority in 2020, he's been trying desperately to keep up the image of a leader and winner.

And the needy suckers are everywhere. Sure, they'll take his support. Just like Trump's expectations that there will be a payback, recipients of his endorsements all know that they're selling their souls.

There seems to be an endless supply of dangerous nitwits seeking to boost themselves into power and willing to pander to the perpetual frauds for which Trump is so famous. There are plentiful congressmen, senators, voting officials and governors who have assisted the clown king in his previous attempted rapes of Lady Liberty, and it's hard to say just how these people can, with a straight face, support a man so damaging to our country and so committed to the end of our democracy. Trashing America is what it's about, and Trump's not at all worried over who will be destroyed in the collateral damage.

With a continuing stream of a five-year-old's potty-talk, Trump denigrates any political aspirants who don't share his love of the lie, twists their names into kindergarten semi-homonyms and insults their better qualities. "The Donald" still operates from the La-La-Land of delusion, appearing to embrace his damaging lies.

There are plenty of reasons why Trump should have been convicted by the Senate after his impeachments in the House, plenty of evidence that he actively obstructed a legal election and more than enough factual criminal documentation to convene a grand jury and clank on the cuffs. Sadly, the slow-moving wheels of justice have reinforced his central notion—that people with fame and money can do as they please, seemingly with impunity.

As disturbing as his childish gibberish and potty-talk insults—like "Evan McMuffin"—are viewed by most Americans, it's distressing to note that Trump still seems to retain influence and power in a democracy he tried so hard to derail. We should all be damned scared. The stamp of approval from Trump is a death knell for any possible vestige of a candidate's character. We need to remember: Trump only supports traitors, and that says so much about all of his endorsees.

As part of his announcement that he'll back Mike Lee, Trump asserted, "All you have to do is read the ads about McMuffin in the last campaign to know what he stands for. He is laughed at by all and would be a disaster for the state—and you can't have two such senators like that at one time." Well, I'm not laughing. And it should be a warning to all Americans that a man of character can never get Trump's endorsement.

The former president continues to be a millstone around the neck of our democracy, meddling in politics from the highest national positions right down to local and election officials. And it's simply a fact that any candidate supported by Trump will suffer from a terminal form of carrot-osis. He's insulting McMullin and Romney—and can't seem to give the late John McCain a rest—and he's applauding candidates like Lee and Palin, which is just another way of saying that he prefers the thoroughly rubberized candidates who have been willing to concur that the 2020 election was stolen.

With the midterm elections just a season ahead, Americans need to give careful consideration to whom they choose for public office. Remember, Trump is not interested in candidates who choose loyalty over "the lie," and every one of his endorsees is guilty of sleeping with the enemy.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist, and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He lives in Riverton, Utah with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.