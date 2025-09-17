Trump: Stop hateful rhetoric or you’re gonna get it. 

The radical left is responsible for political violence due to their nasty rhetoric, President Donald Trump growled. His chief of staff Susie Wiles vowed payback: “So in the coming days, the president will be telling the American people about what we plan to do,” she said. “It will not be easy. There’s layer upon layer upon layer, and some of this hate-filled rhetoric is multi-generational, but you’ve got to start somewhere.”

Democrats and college profs might want to start wearing “Make America Great” caps, so as not to be confused with radical leftists or long hairs who smoke dope, play air guitar and plot a return to democracy. Followers of California Gov. Gavin Newsom might consider disguises, and AOC should probably go underground.

Stephen Miller—White House propaganda chief—pointed to people in positions of authority, including “educators, health care workers, therapists, government employees for an ideology that is warped, twisted and depraved.”

If they keep it up, they could be deported—or worse. No one should be punished or killed for what they say ... well, maybe there should be exceptions. The administration is putting its foot down on hateful rhetoric. No more mister nice guy.

Freedom of speech only goes so far. From now on, only certain people can make hateful comments. Understand?

Salt Lake City Gets its Own Monopoly Board Game!

You heard right, Wilson, a new board game, “Monopoly—the Salt Lake City Edition,” is coming to a store near you. And get this, Salt Lakers are invited to submit places and buildings they would like to see on the board (email submissions to saltlakecity@toptrumps.com through Dec. 26. For real).

We can guess that the Mormon Temple will be featured. City Hall might make it. The downtown Library is a possibility.

But the staff here at Smart Bomb came up with a few ideas of cool places that should get on the board, too. They include some spots that are gone, but what the heck.

Top of the list is Bill & Nada's, the all-night cafe that was located near the corner of 600 East and 500 South. The town's night creatures would come out for Bill & Nada's famous brains and eggs.

The original location of Junior's Tavern, kitty corner from City Hall near 500 South and 200 East. The rumor is that the lyrics for, “All I Want To Do Is Have Some Fun”—popularized by Sheryl Crow—were written in Junior's by a couple of guys killing an afternoon over beer.

Gilgal Sculpture Garden is a no-brainer. It includes a sphinx with the face of Joseph Smith, founder of the LDS church—the work of Thomas Child, a masonry contractor and LDS bishop. Don't delay, send your proposals today.

Morality Cops: Teachers, Watch What You Say, Or Esle

From colleges and universities to kindergarten classrooms, professors and teachers are under a microscope—say something wrong and the guillotines come rolling out.

Recently, a Texas A&M instructor, English Department head and dean were axed after a class discussion about a children's book that included more than one gender. Freedom of speech—well, not exactly.

Last week, a member of the Utah Board of Education made some proposals for teachers: don't recommend students seek mental health services; don't give high fives; don't offer warmth and kindness; etc., etc., etc. Luckily, they weren't adopted.

But here at Smart Bomb, the staff got to thinking about other teacher behaviors that one day might be scrutinized, such as: suggesting that students play Frisbee; recommending that students read Steinbeck's “Grapes of Wrath” or listen to The Beatles’ “Revolution;” or, for that matter, the Everly Brothers’ “Wake Up Little Suzie.” These, too, could be construed as examples of the radical leftist agenda that leads to horrible things, such as liberalism.

When organizations like Turning Point USA keep watch lists of educators who don't reflect right-wing values, freedom of speech is Trumped.

Postscript—That's a wrap for another fun-filled week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of happiness, so you don't have to. OK Wilson, which is the happiest state in the nation? No, it's not Utah.

It's Hawaii, according to a study by WalletHub. Hawaiians have the best overall wellbeing and satisfaction of life. They also have the longest life expectancy in the U.S. and almost three quarters of Hawaiian adults report being active and productive every day.

Well actually, Wilson, we don't know how closely they follow the news. Probably not that closely.

Speaking of good news for Koalas: The first marsupial vaccine for chlamydia has been approved. Marsupial chlamydia? Who knew! (Don't tell RFK, Jr.)

It's not well known, but the STD is widespread among koalas and the vaccine represents a “milestone” in efforts to save them.

Here's something from our “Mushroom Coffin” file. As reported by EcoWatch, a company in the Netherlands has developed a casket made of mycelium, the threadlike structures that are the roots of mushrooms. They biodegrade in 45 days and “enrich the soil while nourishing new plant life.”

And here's one more reason to move to Canada: The government will cover the full cost of contraception for women. No Wilson, Viagra is not included, but could become larger in demand.

We are a country divided and Trump likes it that way—divide and conquer. It's mean season and people are being swept off the streets by men in masks. Death threats are as sure as the sunrise. Congress lives in fear along with everyone else.

We need a new theme, Wilson. Get the guys in the band and take us on outta here with a little help:

As I walk through

This wicked world

Searchin' for light in the darkness of insanity.

I ask myself

Is all hope lost?

Is there only pain and hatred, and misery?

And each time I feel like this inside,

There's one thing I wanna know:

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding? Ohhhh

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding?

And as I walked on

Through troubled times

My spirit gets so downhearted sometimes

So where are the strong

And who are the trusted?

And where is the harmony?

Sweet harmony.

'Cause each time I feel it slippin' away, just makes me wanna cry.

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding? Ohhhh

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding?

So where are the strong?

And who are the trusted?

And where is the harmony?

Sweet harmony.

'Cause each time I feel it slippin' away, just makes me wanna cry.

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding? Ohhhh

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding? Ohhhh

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding?

“What's So Funny 'Bout”—Elvis Costello