Trump Pisses on the Flag 

Well, folks, it seems that ex-Pres. Bozo "Mimi" Trump cooked his Christmas goose a bit early this year.

At a time when a growing handful of the more-conscientious, patriotic Republicans have become his political critics—and his army of personally-appointed judges has consistently ruled against him, opening a floodgate of secrets to the public view—you'd think that Trump might tame his bluster a bit, being extra careful not to rile his supporters.

Ah, yes. But that's only what a normal person would do. There really is no cure for narcissistic personality disorder, and Trump must continue to scrape the bottom of the barrel in his desperate attempt to be liked. In the wake of bruising midterm elections, wherein so many of his hand-picked candidates failed to reap the public trust, Trump should have been thinking, "What can I do to make myself more credible?"

Instead, he wined and dined two of America's worst low-lives—Nick Fuentes and Ye (formerly Kanye West), reminding his dwindling ranks of supporters that he's willing to schmooze even the most morally-bereft people, simply because he's desperate to believe that someone still thinks he's OK, and that there might be a return to the White House.

Fat chance! As they should, even Trump's circle of wannabees, had second thoughts about that dinner party. Growing numbers of his political "friends" were riled enough to denounce his actions, condemning his gall in bringing such notoriously antisemite dregs of society to his Mar-a-Lago dinner table.

That dinner was a political disaster. It was another wrecking ball for the Crumbling House of Trump. And yet, he seems impervious to his failure. As if the dinner hadn't had a negative enough effect, he's now "Trumped" his hand with an even more damning card.

What he did this past weekend has forced even his most loyal noses-looking-for-a-butt sycophants to choke on his words, confirming what his detractors have always understood. In a gobsmacking show of his seditious-make-me-king nature, he did just one more thing to which no other president has ever stooped.

After asserting that yet another election was fraught with corruption and fraud—and that his endorsement picks had been deprived of legitimate wins—he went into his super-attack-dog mode, posting even more traitorous evidence on his Truth Social website: "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution ... Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

Anyone walking through the historic cemeteries of Virginia, Philly, Boston and New York—resting places of the Founding Fathers—could have seen the ground heaving as they rolled in their graves. And for those who actually believe that God took a part in the creation of our Constitution, Trump's Truth Social post should have been immediately followed by a flood of tears from the sky.

There can be no equivocation: It was just another one of Trump's seditious aims; Bozo has taken a direct shot at the pillars of our democracy.

For a growing number of Americans, Trump's become just another entry on their shit lists. Considering the recent convictions of Jan. 6 perpetrators, Trump has riled even his most loyal core of politicians. How much more can they take? My guess is: If it wasn't about money, power and keeping their jobs, there would be no one calling themselves his friend.

After his desperate ramp-up of election lies and denial of the verified results at the polls, even the Oathkeepers will be fleeing. After all, that organization's supreme theme is their willing-to-die commitment to the American Constitution. Their fearless leaders, Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, et al, are awaiting sentencing on seditious conspiracy and other crimes. Now they must view Trump for the man he is—a desperate madman, attacking the most sacrosanct premises of our democracy. Even Elon Musk chimed-in: "The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story."

The ultimate bad-boy in America's line of presidents has done something beyond belief. He's now advocating that the Constitution is neither sacred or correct.

No American should be able to stomach the act of Trump pissing on the American flag.

Even so, all of us should have a gripe with those Founding Fathers. They're the ones who created the official understanding that the individual vote means nothing at all, and that electors should be able, arbitrarily, to change the popular vote.

It's a legitimate point of view, to say that those men helped to create the mess we're in today and provided fodder for Trump's moves to corrupt the election process. After all, it was those Founding Fathers—they cannot duck responsibility for the disaster we call the Electoral College, an institution that took away the power of each individual vote, and paved the way for future voter disenfranchisement.

But first things first: We must not give Trump any further power. He is a traitor, by all definitions, and presently, the greatest threat to our democracy.

The author is a retired novelist, columnist, and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.