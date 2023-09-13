Trump continues to inspire brats and tantrums at the highest levels 

click to enlarge

I must say, Donald Trump has been an inspiration to all of us. (I notice that you’re choking.) No, I didn’t say that he’s inspired us to be our best selves—that would have made him a national hero, perhaps even Lincolnesque.

Instead, Trump’s been the inspiration that has encouraged his radical following to be imitation-flag-wavers—cheering on not only the debacle of Jan. 6, but the worst partisan pettiness, rudeness and insufferable obstructionism our country has ever known.

As the king of sore losers, Trump didn’t even have the decency to attend the inauguration of the man who beat him. That kind of graciousness is expected of any worthy opponent, which should make it even easier for Donald’s followers to see how stupid they’ve been. And yet, his collection of Mini-Me sycophants continues to be a monkeywrench in the gears of our still-vulnerable democracy. Who are these people, and where did they come from?

I came from a pretty peaceful home. It wasn’t perfect, by any means, and yet there was an understood obligation to cooperate and get along, accompanied by a particularly wise parental admonition on how out-of-control tempers can cast a permanent pall over a home and family. Of course, there were a few occasional disagreements and, though I can’t actually recall any, I’m sure that there were a few that became moderately heated.

As for anything physical or violent, that wasn’t even a possibility. “Now, children,” mother would say, “stop your fighting.” I guess a little scrapping was part of growing up, but, at some point, real maturity is supposed to bring it to an end. Our familial arguments, accompanied by some mild name-calling, were always followed by the standard parental order, “Now, kiss and make-up.”

But in our current state of affairs—watching the downright rudeness of so many of our nation’s leaders—it makes me marvel at how many Republicans apparently missed a decent “fetchin’-up.” Obviously, we can’t always blame parents for the way their kids turned out. And yet, the ugly scrapping, name-calling and an incessant commitment to get brother into trouble by lying to Mommy is something they never grew out of.

Watch the type of people who were inspired by Trump—Gaetz, Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tuberville, the list goes on and on—and you’ll find that they’re perfect models of how kids are not supposed to turn out.

Case in point: In the days of good manners and gracious courtesy, presidential visits always brought an entourage of welcoming dignitaries. But Biden’s recent visits to a handful of states were met by rude violations of proper courtesy. Some mayors, governors and legislators refused to show, merely because of their Republican affiliations.

Even in Utah, which has typically shown a few of the graces that come from attending a good finishing school, there’s been a deplorable absence of courtesy and a rather horrifying lack of generally accepted public protocol. During Biden’s August visit to Utah, both its senators refused to visit with him. That’s something we could have anticipated from Mike Lee—who’s much more interested in publicity than in serving—but Mitt Romney’s poor showing was a real disappointment to those who considered him to be above such a glaring impropriety.

In the end, it was only Gov. Spencer Cox who appreciated that POTUS—simply because of the elected mantle of national leadership—deserved a proper welcome. Cox was an example of correctness, understanding that courtesy is a requirement regardless of divergent personal political differences. It seems that his grade of decency may be an exception in government, and something Utahns should be proud of.

In overview, it seems that the whole country is awash in the ill effects of bad parenting and really naughty kids who refuse to grow up. We have entered—and are immersed in—an age of remarkably bad etiquette. And while some of that same childish, obstinate, impolite, combative, and obstructionist behavior has been seen at times in the past, there’s little question where this latest, persistent form of rudeness originated.

After all, has America ever seen anything like it before: A president, so perfectly representative of the dregs of American society, who despite his inherited wealth had never heard of charm-school? Some people were just never intended to present the illusion of proper social decorum.

Crude and disgusting, Trump’s toddleresque behavior has permeated “his” party, and the Republicans—at least the MAGA core—have a number of legislators, governors and other elected riffraff who seem to be trying hard to see who can be the trashiest.

It’s time for our leaders to reject the incredibly low qualities of Trump- style politics and say "no" to the potty-talk model that has inspired so many of our nation’s legislators to choose low class, disrespectful behavior—and trained-chimpanzee antics—over the need to get things done.

It’s time for our leaders to forget about Trump. Bring decency back to American politics.

The author is a retired novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.