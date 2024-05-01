True TV: Comedies About Comedy 

Max

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Hacks

TV shows about comedians and standup comedy aren't built to last. For every Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which ran for five seasons) and Seinfeld (nine seasons), there are many more that bombed just a couple of years in. Not necessarily because they sucked—except for Rob Schneider's Real Rob, which was real garbage—but because brevity serves the funny, or something. Here are a few excellent comedy comedies to stream.

Hacks (2021–present; Max): Hacks has the potential to live on for multiple seasons (its third premieres on May 2), but there's nothing Max and Warner Bros. Discovery can't ruin. The story of veteran comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her hired-gun young writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) flips from caustic to sweet on a dime, and its critiques of the entertainment industry and ageism come in hot. Hacks is one of the most sharply executed shows about comedy ever—so Season 3 will likely be the last.

Crashing (2017–2019; Max): Pete Holmes' Crashing, wherein he plays a semi-fictionalized version of himself as an aspiring standup comic, was a critical darling during its three-season run, but the most impressive aspect of the series was its guest list. Over 75 big-to-mid-name comedians, including Ray Romano, Whitney Cummings, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, and even a pre-political Dr. Oz, appeared across 24 episodes. Also, Holmes is unafraid to portray himself as having a bad set—Jerry could never do that.

I'm Dying Up Here (2017–2018; Paramount+): More of a drama than a comedy, I'm Dying Up Here is loosely based on The Comedy Store-to-Tonight Show pipeline to stardom of 1970s Los Angeles. But, the first comic of the series' ensemble to get his big break with Johnny Carson ends up dead by the end of episode one—yeah, it's that dark. The core trio of Ari Graynor, Clark Duke and Michael Angarano as struggling comedians carries I'm Dying Up Here, but the show was canceled just as it was hitting its stride.

The Jim Gaffigan Show (2015–2016; Paramount+): Jim Gaffigan at the center of a family sitcom is a no-brainer—Mr. Hot Pockets was pretty much born for the role. Like Maron and Louie (neither of which are streaming anywhere, hence their glaring exclusions from this list), The Jim Gaffigan Show is based on Gaffigan's real comedian life, complete with a wife (Ashley Williams as Gaffigan's spouse and co-writer Jeannie) and five(!) kids in a two-(!!) bedroom NYC apartment. Two hysterical seasons and out, perfect.

Lady Dynamite (2016–2017; Netflix): Back in Hollywood after months away in bipolar disorder recovery, Maria Bamford (Maria Bamford) is ready to get her comedy career back on track ... more or less. Unlike most grounded, based-on-me comedian vehicles, Lady Dynamite is a careening, absurdist dive into Bamford's psyche that springs forth as Looney Tunes come to life. The two-season series also features a guest list to rival that of Crashing, including Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman and even Adrian Zmed.

Legit (2013–2014; Hulu): Australian comedian Jim Jefferies doesn't play a "heightened" version of himself in Legit, as he can't act—it's just him in all his blustery glory. But, he's smart enough to share the screen with real actors, like Dan Bakkerdahl as his depression-prone pal Steve and DJ Qualls as Billy, Steve's muscular dystrophy-stricken brother. Billy also gets most of the best storylines, all of which are treated far more sensitively than you'd expect in such an abrasive comedy. Legit is a legit lost gem.

Dark Side of Comedy (2022–present; Hulu, Vice): Like a Behind the Music for comedians, the docuseries Dark Side of Comedy delves into the career highs and mostly lows of performers dead (like Chris Farley, Robin Williams and Phil Hartman), alive (Tracy Morgan, Artie Lange and Carlos Mencia), and residing in comedy purgatory (Roseanne Barr, who merits her own "WTF happened?" Dark Side spinoff series). Little of Dark Side of Comedy is funny, though Ellen DeGeneres' fall from daytime-TV grace is hilarious.