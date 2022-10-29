Trailwashing 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (center), UDOT director Carlos Braceras (right) and state Rep. Jeff Stenquist (left) walk along a freeway bridge, part of the Legacy Parkway Trail, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

WOODS CROSS—As freeway traffic roared by the Legacy Parkway Trail on Friday, Utah. Gov. Spencer Cox announced that highway officials would begin to strategize around moving human bodies around the state—and not just the expensive, dangerous and emissions-intensive automobiles those bodies typically occupy.

Promising a "big," "bold," "out of the box" vision—but offering no specifics on timelines, potential routes or ballpark costs—Cox said his administration will be working with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), bipartisan legislators and local government leaders to create an interconnected network of safe walking and biking trails. This "intrastate" trail network would link the cities and communities of The Beehive State together in a manner comparable to the interstate highway system, he said, but through active and alternative modes of transportation.

"The public loves our trail systems. They want more and we need to give them more," Cox said. "This is who we are, this is our brand. We own the outdoor space and this will only help elevate that outdoor experience."

Cox said technology like electric bikes and other assistive travel devices make car-free transportation an increasingly realistic option for many Utahns. And whether biking, walking, jogging or any number of other potential trail uses, he said encouraging and facilitating outdoor travel and recreation will help the state's air and water quality, as well as the social interaction that comes from a better-connected society.

"When I say quality of life, I mean more than just jobs and the economy," Cox Said. "We want to make this place a vibrant place, bursting with amenities. We want to have abundant opportunity for the people who live here to recreate and enjoy Utah’s natural beauty."

UDOT director Carlos Braceras said that until now, trail construction around state highways has been limited to one-off projects. He described a paradigm shift in the department's approach, from one that has appeared to focus exclusively on car travel to one that holistically considers all forms of transportation.

"We were never really able to think about it as a comprehensive network," he said, "to be able to connect them together into a network that works for people."

State-owned surface highways are regularly among the most deadly streets in the state, with trends suggesting an escalating threat to pedestrians and cyclists. In Salt Lake City, corridors like Redwood Road (Highway 68) and 400 South (Highway 89/186) regularly play host to injury and death, a consequence of high speeds and overwhelmingly large crossings in densely populated, urban settings.

In the few instances where UDOT has permitted bike lanes on its surface highways—such as 700 East and around freeway interchanges—the department has typically opted for minimum infrastructure and high-stress facilities that cater to committed, experienced cyclists while largely excluding children and families, seniors and the physically impaired.

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

A narrow, painted bike lane carries cyclists over Interstate 15 at the 600 North interchange in Salt Lake City.

Asked whether the proposed intrastate trail network would include safety improvements on UDOT roads—which would be unavoidable as last-mile connections on and off the trails, if not housing some trail segments adjacent to vehicle lanes—Braceras said the department is committed to improving safety for all users of the entire transportation system.

"Every situation is going to be a little different," he said. "We’re going to look at things like possibly reducing speeds on some roadways. We’re going to look at making grade separations so that you don’t have to be running across a seven-lane highway with your bike to get to the trail connection on the other side."

But he added that UDOT would not be pursuing eminent domain for new trail routes and connections. Instead, he said, the project will rely on "willing sellers," which may lead to trails that "meander" around privately-owned obstacles.

"This is not a cheap project, this is long-term," Braceras said. "We’re going to work toward this and we may not be done in our lifetimes, because I believe as we start making these connections, it's going to grow."

Cox echoed that eminent domain is off the table, alluding to the political realities of maintaining a broad coalition of support for trail expansion. Riding or biking on a trail, he said, you can't tell if someone is a Republican or a Democrat.

"I want to get it done," Cox said. "And the best way for us to get it done is not to use eminent domain."

Cox suggested the work would begin around existing trail systems and those areas that offer the biggest "bang for our buck." He said funding will determine how far and fast the work can proceed, but was optimistic of support from cities, counties, state lawmakers and federal funding stemming from the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"The only reason we can even dream about doing this is because we have mayors and city council members and counties that have already been doing this," Cox said. "We have some of the best trail systems anywhere in the world. And now we get to put in those pieces to connect them all together."