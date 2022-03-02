Touches of Color 

Scott Renshaw

Photographer Angélica Dass’s study of human skin color

Touring exhibits are a staple of the museum world—a way to share resources that draws on the expertise of national venues, while offering limited-time experiences to draw visitors. But it's a combination of challenges and benefits when you present such an exhibit, especially when you're the first stop on a tour.

The Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU) is currently presenting The Nature of Color, a touring exhibition developed by New York's American Museum of Natural History (AMNH). The interactive experience explores the concept of color from a wide range of perspectives in the 7,500 square foot exhibit space, touching on things like the way color has an impact on emotion, the evolution of color in living things, the physics of light waves, variations in human skin color, and the way that certain colors can have specific cultural meanings that vary from place to place.

The vast majority of the exhibition consists of the exhibits developed in New York. However, the NHMU also found ways to "personalize" The Nature of Color for the local audience—which is something that museum staff work to accomplish with every touring exhibition.

"When we host exhibits," says NHMU director of exhibits Tim Lee, "we try to augment it with objects from our collections, or stories that originate here, so there's that really strong tie to our museum and our local communities."

Scott Renshaw

Exhibit designer Claire Davis’s “rainbow box”

One such addition was what Lee refers to as "the rainbow case"—a showcase of 76 objects from the NHMU's own permanent collections developed by NHMU exhibit designer Claire Davis, presented in colored groupings that suggest a spectrum. "Besides being an entertainment venue, we are stewards of a huge collection of 1.5 million objects," Davis says. "So [we take] any opportunity we have to remind people that we're not just bringing in entertainment, we're also educating you about these things that we take care of, and that we research, here at the museum."

Another personalized component takes the form of a University of Utah football jersey on a posed mannequin, which replaced the University of Alabama Crimson Tide uniform in the original exhibit presentation. NHMU received special permission to make the change in order to give that portion of the exhibit a local touch, but it proved to be a bigger logistical challenge than the exhibit team was expecting.

Scott Renshaw

A University of Utah football jersey included in section about cultural meanings of color

"Dressing a mannequin is difficult," Davis says. "The hands are not flexible. The original uniform did not include gloves, and it was quite a feat to get them on those hands."

Lee adds, "We had to request extra-large gloves. At first, we were going to cut the gloves to fit them on, but this uniform is going to be used next season, and we were imagining these defective gloves in the Rose Bowl: '... up for the winning touchdown, but his glove falls off!'"

Beyond these venue-specific touches, there are challenges and opportunities presented by NHMU being the first stop on the national tour of The Nature of Color, after the exhibit's debut in New York was not available to the general public for most of its run due to COVID-related closure. That means that NHMU becomes part of the "debugging" process for helping make sure that the exhibit is as audience-friendly as possible—or noticing, as Lee does while walking through the exhibit space, that a knob on one of the interactive components is coming loose a bit too easily.

"That's one of the cool things about being the first venue," Lee says, "and one of the challenges too—there's a lot of things that haven't been iterated upon to make it better." He notes how on one of the exhibit signs, a measurement of light waves is referred to as "nm," but without a definition for the layperson of what "nm" stands for (nanometers). "We get to work with AMNH on things like, 'Hey, maybe we need a definition of 'nm,'" Lee says.