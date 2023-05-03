Top 10 ways to save the Great Salt Lake 

1. Save some of this year's snow for future years.

2. Make golf illegal.

3. All new housing should recycle the same 100 gallons over and over again.

4. Pray for rain. (Oops, the Legislature already did that.)

5. Import water from St. George—which wants to import water from Lake Powell.

6. To hell with St. George, import water directly from Lake Powell.

7. Set aside a ton of money to study where the water is going. (Oops, Congress already did that.)

8. Set up a committee to read the study.

9. Set up another committee to vote on the study.

10. And the best way to save the Great Salt Lake: Give land on its banks to alfalfa farmers, who use all the water, anyway.

Don’t Make Up S--t About Gov. “Hard-Guy” Cox

Spencer Cox a hard-guy? There is another side to our Boy-Scout-ish governor. Who knew? If you want to make up flippin' falsehoods about Spencer, you'd better not do it to his face—no siree, Bob.

We got a peek at his mean mood at a recent Utah GOP confab when conspiracy expert Jason Preston accused Cox of planning a “smart city” on the site of the old state prison in Draper. Such “smart cities”—or “15-minute cities”—are really prisons for ordinary working people, according to folks like Preston. (Like everyday indentured workers need another self-imposed gulag.) Preston is the host of a podcast called, “We Are the People”—great for audiences who just know the mainstream media is part of an international cabal that controls the price of eggs. Well, the guv wasn't having it. “Stop making stuff up to try to make me look bad,” he blurted. “[Y]ou don't get to make up s--t bout me.” Yikes. Nonetheless, it's a little sketchy that the old prison, which sat on 600 acres of very valuable real estate, was moved at a cost of $4 billion to mosquito habitat just east of the Great Salt Lake. At the Draper site, developers will create what they call a self-contained “15-minute city,” (a-hah!) where people can live, work, learn and recreate all near home— but with no mosquitos or razor wire. Smart City!

Climate: Cavemen Didn’t Pay Taxes to Melt Ice

"People are not affecting climate change,” harangued Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “You’re not going to tell me that back in the ice age, how much taxes did people pay, and how many changes did governments make to melt the ice?” No Wilson, we couldn't possibly make this up.

But the Georgia congresswoman does have a point. In fact, during the last ice age—100,000 years ago—people didn’t pay taxes to stop the Earth from cooling because ... well, where do we start? It's all part of the GOP strategy to cut the budget deficit. Greene went on: “Maybe, perhaps, we live on a ball that rotates around the sun, that flies through the universe, and maybe our climate just changes.” See Wilson, she does know science and astronomy. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, too, was all in for slashing funding to halt climate change. Rising temperatures would be a good thing because fewer people would die from the cold, he said, regarding health care costs associated with climate change. Folks in Phoenix will love that. Since taking office in 2011, Johnson has taken in $753,247 from the oil and gas industries, but it hasn't affected his decision making. Anyway, so what if the polar ice caps are melting—it just means folks in places like Barstow will soon have oceanfront beach houses. It's a win/win!

Postscript—Well, that's a wrap for another week in paradise, where we keep track of the Adderall shortage so you don't have to. As Wilson and the band know, Adderall is good for ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). The prescription drug is made up of two stimulants: amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. No wonder there's a shortage. Warning: Do not try this without a doctor's supervision, right Wilson.

Never mind. The Adderall shortage is so bad in the Sunshine State that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had to stop by Orem for the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention, where they keep a cache of Adderall for all the hyperactivity, impulsiveness and difficulty paying attention. Well, anyway, that's what we heard. At the convention, DeSantis bounded onto the stage like a superhero and declared: “Utah, like Florida, is where freedom works.” Apparently it doesn't work in other places, but he didn't go into it. He did say, however, that he wasn't a “potted plant” and was not going to let the likes of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck and others with the “woke mind virus” define the national political debate. Like Trump, DeSantis has his own battle cry: “Make America Like Florida.” Don't think about that too much—it gets really confusing. Alright, Wilson, do you and the band know any good songs about Florida? Well, we should have something for Ron and the Republicans. They've got such great energy, you have to give them that. They're sure fired up about “wokeness” and what it's doing to Mickey and the Disney gang—but all things in moderation, so sing it out guys:

