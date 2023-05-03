Top 10 ways to save the Great Salt Lake 

1. Save some of this year's snow for future years.
2. Make golf illegal.
3. All new housing should recycle the same 100 gallons over and over again.
4. Pray for rain. (Oops, the Legislature already did that.)
5. Import water from St. George—which wants to import water from Lake Powell.
6. To hell with St. George, import water directly from Lake Powell.
7. Set aside a ton of money to study where the water is going. (Oops, Congress already did that.)
8. Set up a committee to read the study.
9. Set up another committee to vote on the study.
10. And the best way to save the Great Salt Lake: Give land on its banks to alfalfa farmers, who use all the water, anyway.
Don’t Make Up S--t About Gov. “Hard-Guy” Cox
Spencer Cox a hard-guy? There is another side to our Boy-Scout-ish governor. Who knew? If you want to make up flippin' falsehoods about Spencer, you'd better not do it to his face—no siree, Bob.
Climate: Cavemen Didn’t Pay Taxes to Melt Ice
"People are not affecting climate change,” harangued Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “You’re not going to tell me that back in the ice age, how much taxes did people pay, and how many changes did governments make to melt the ice?” No Wilson, we couldn't possibly make this up.
Postscript—Well, that's a wrap for another week in paradise, where we keep track of the Adderall shortage so you don't have to. As Wilson and the band know, Adderall is good for ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). The prescription drug is made up of two stimulants: amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. No wonder there's a shortage. Warning: Do not try this without a doctor's supervision, right Wilson.Never mind. The Adderall shortage is so bad in the Sunshine State that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had to stop by Orem for the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention, where they keep a cache of Adderall for all the hyperactivity, impulsiveness and difficulty paying attention. Well, anyway, that's what we heard. At the convention, DeSantis bounded onto the stage like a superhero and declared: “Utah, like Florida, is where freedom works.” Apparently it doesn't work in other places, but he didn't go into it. He did say, however, that he wasn't a “potted plant” and was not going to let the likes of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck and others with the “woke mind virus” define the national political debate. Like Trump, DeSantis has his own battle cry: “Make America Like Florida.” Don't think about that too much—it gets really confusing. Alright, Wilson, do you and the band know any good songs about Florida? Well, we should have something for Ron and the Republicans. They've got such great energy, you have to give them that. They're sure fired up about “wokeness” and what it's doing to Mickey and the Disney gang—but all things in moderation, so sing it out guys:
I wanna tell you all a story
About this chick I know
They call her "Amphetamine Annie"
She's always shoveling snow
I sat her down and told her
I told her crystal clear
"I don't mind you getting high
But there's one thing you should fear"
"Your mind might think its flying, baby
On those little pills
But you ought to know it's dying, 'cause
Speed kills"
But Annie kept on speeding
Her health was getting poor
She saw things in the window
She heard things at the door
Her mind was like a grinding mill
Her lips were cracked and sore
Her skin was turning yellow
I just couldn't take it no more
She thought her mind was flying
On those little pills
She wouldn't heed my warning
Lord, she wouldn't hear what I said
Now she's in the graveyard, and she's
Awfully dead
“Amphetamine Annie”—Canned Heat