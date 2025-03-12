Top 10 truths in Donald Trump’s 2025 State of the Union address. 

10. Our presidency is the most successful in the history of our nation.

9. I renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. And likewise, I renamed (Denali) for a great president, William McKinley, Mount McKinley, again.

8. I have created the brand new Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE! Which is headed by Elon Musk. Thank you, Elon. Everybody here, even this side (Democrats), appreciates it I believe.

7. Social Security hurts our country, 1.3 million people from ages 150 to 159 and over 130,000 people are age over 160 years old (receive benefits).

6. We've been ripped off for decades by nearly every country on Earth, and we will not let that happen any longer. Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries.

5. We're getting wokeness out of our schools and out of our military, and it's already out, and it's out of our society. Wokeness is bad. It's gone. And we feel so much better for it. Don't we?

4. And I also have a message tonight for the incredible people of Greenland. We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America ... And I think we're going to get it. One way or the other, we're going to get it.

3. At a rally in Butler, Penn., gunfire rang out and a sick and deranged assassin unloaded eight bullets from his sniper's perch ... I was saved by God to make America great again.

2. Many jurisdictions virtually ceased enforcing the law against dangerous repeat offenders while weaponizing law enforcement against political opponents like me. We have acted swiftly and decisively to restore fair, equal and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law, starting at the FBI and the DOJ.

1. My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future, because the “Golden Age of America” has only just begun.

Utah Legislature: Payback is a Bitch

It's better not to mess with Utah Republican lawmakers, Wilson, 'cause they love payback—and payback is a bitch. They don't like citizen initiatives, because they're just a bit too democratic.

You want to legalize marijuana and have an independent boundaries commission? Well forget about it. Initiative bullshitative.

But the Utah Supreme Court ruled that lawmakers can't throw out a voter-supported initiative just because they don't like it. So the Republican supermajority trained its sights on those uppity justices. If Trump can do it, why not. Separation of powers? That's so yesterday.

And since the GOP was setting things straight—no unions damnit. The teachers union filed suit over the Republican's voucher program that siphons $82 million for public schools. So, the GOP supermajority banned public employee unions from collective bargaining. See what happens when you mess with the white boys on the Hill?

As Trump showed in 2020, something is horribly wrong with voting. Our GOP legislators couldn't agree more. Which is pretty rich Wilson, seeing as they all keep getting reelected. But it's a Trump thing, so they set out to do away with mail-in balloting.

Hope springs eternal and we could finally breathe easier, until the legislature reconvenes, but for one thing—Trump. Hey Wilson, how's that bomb shelter coming along, anyway?

To Russia With Love

This is no James Bond movie, Wilson, so break out the Stoli—we're with Putin and the Ruskies now. Sorry, no word on the Russian Bond girls yet.

Hard to believe, isn't it? Since 1945, we've been at loggerheads with the Soviet Union, and then with Russia. Late in 1991, the Soviet Union dissolved and there was hope among some that democracy might take hold. But by 2000, Putin had seized control and over the last quarter century he has tightened his grip.

That sounds dire. But in fact, he's a very nice fellow. Sure, he's bombed Chechnya and Georgia and invaded Ukraine. And yes Wilson, he assassinates political foes and journalists. But other than that Wilson, he's not all bad.

At least that seems to be the take from Donald Trump, who doesn't like people saying Putin interfered in the 2016 election. After all, Trump won fair and square and didn't really need that thing with Hillary's emails purloined by the Russians and slipped to Wikileaks, blotting out headlines of Trump's nasty Access Hollywood tape braggadocio.

These days, President Trump is sick and tired of Russia's war in Ukraine and boasted that he could end it in 24 hours. But give the guy a break—he's trying. Trump stopped military aid and intelligence to Ukraine until President Zelensky gets his wits together. Sure, Putin continues the bombing, but that's not Trump's fault. Then again, what is?

Postscript—That's going to do it for another exhilarating week in the Age of Trump here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of racism so you don't have to. As many believe, racial discrimination no longer exists in this country. That's why the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, why we must scrap DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) programs and keep CRT (Critical Race Theory) from being taught in kindergarten.

And that's why, last week, a Georgia congressman demanded the city of Washington D.C. remove the “Black Lives Matter” mural painted in 35-foot-tall letters on the pavement of two blocks of 16th Street NW.

That stretch was cordoned off and became the Black Lives Matter Plaza. It was initiated after peaceful protestors were gassed by federal forces between nearby Lafayette Park and St. John's Church on June 1, 2020. Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde issued this ultimatum: get rid of the “Black Lives Matter” mural or lose millions in federal funding. And so, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said it will have to go.

“The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period,” Bowser said. “But now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference.” Racism? There is no racism.

Well Wilson, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Them that has, gets. We could go on all day regarding the status quo and inertia and the unwillingness of the bourgeoisie to change. The guys in the band know this all too well.

So, wake 'em up Wilson, and take us on out of here with something from the philosopher king:

How many roads must a man walk down

Before you call him a man?

How many seas must a white dove sail

Before she sleeps in the sand?

Yes, and how many times must the cannonballs fly

Before they're forever banned?

The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind

The answer is blowin' in the wind

Yes, and how many years can a mountain exist

Before it's washed to the sea?

Yes, and how many years can some people exist

Before they're allowed to be free?

Yes, and how many times can a man turn his head

And pretend that he just doesn't see?

The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind

The answer is blowin' in the wind

Yes, and how many times must a man look up

Before he can see the sky?

Yes, and how many ears must one man have

Before he can hear people cry?

Yes, and how many deaths will it take 'til he knows

That too many people have died?

The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind The answer is blowin' in the wind

“Blowin In the Wind”—Bob Dylan