Top 10 GOP House Committee Investigations 

10. Department of Justice (DOJ) mistreatment of Jan. 6 patriotic insurrectionists

9. Dems siccing the IRS on rich donors of conservative causes.

8. U.S. funding of the creation of the Covid-19 virus to attack conservatives

7. China capturing the World Health Organization and its balloons

6. Parents labeled "domestic terrorists" for taking AR-15s to school board meetings.

5. President Biden's plan to open the borders to drug cartels

4. Democrats importing brown immigrants to replace white Christians

3. Hunter Biden's laptop and his relationship with the Chinese and Pornhub

2. Dems propaganda and lies about right-wing extremist swinger clubs

1. And not least, the DOJ's LSD-offensive aimed at making fools of Republicans

Will the Feds Lower Boom on Alleged LDS Tax Fraud?

Here we go again—Latter-day Saint Church leaders have been so busy praying to save The Great Salt Lake and explaining their position on same-sex marriage that they may have forgotten to list some assets on tax documents. Oops.

Now hold on Wilson, this isn't exactly straight out of the Donald Trump playbook. For one thing Ensign Peak Advisors—the church's investment arm—doesn't own any golf courses.

David A. Nelson, who once managed funds for Ensign Peak, wants the Senate Finance Committee to investigate Ensign Peak for "systematic fraud" and masquerading as a tax-exempt organization. Nelson alleges the church owes some $20 billion in back taxes. Well, this is another fine mess they've gotten into.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is already barking up the church's tree. But who knows? U.S. tax laws are a can of worms designed to serve the wealthy.

Some experts say Nelson is full of ... beans. But don't forget James Huntsman, the surfing brother of the former Utah governor. He sued the church for fraud alleging it diverted tithing to build the City Creek Center. The suit was drop-kicked out of federal court.

Say what you will, Wilson, but it's good to have God and expensive tax lawyers on your side.

Sheriff DeSantis Gunnin' For Mickey Mouse

Florida Gov. Ron "Make-My-Day" DeSantis—the presidential aspirant who is working overtime to out-Trump Trump—has a message for Mickey Mouse: "There is a new sheriff in town," referring to Disney World and all its LGBT perverts: Goofy; Donald Duck; Pluto; and the gang. "I will not allow a woke corporation based in California to run our state."

Florida legislators stripped Disney World of its 56-year-old special tax status as punishment for its wokeness. The fiasco came in the wake of DeSantis' "Never Say Gay" legislation that prohibits classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the law B.S. and apologized to employees and pledged to end donations to Republican candidates, including DeSantis. The new law also gave DeSantis the authority to appoint the board that oversees Disney World. But there was just one little catch: Florida taxpayers would pay for Disney's firefighting, policing, road maintenance and would have to cover Disney's tax debt of $1billion.

Oops—Florida lawmakers hastily renewed Disney's special tax status. But DeSantis declared victory anyway and quickly moved on for more culture-war headlines by blocking state colleges from teaching diversity, equity and critical race theory. Make my day, indeed.

Postscript—That'll do it for another week of "The Greatest Air On Earth" here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of the truckloads of cash Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman dumps on Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner—to date, $4 billion and $2 billion, respectively.

As you might recall, Trump's first official foreign visit as president was to (drum roll) Saudi Arabia. You're right Wilson, it's not what you know.

In 2018, the prince ordered the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who spoke out on Saudi human rights abuses. His body was found cut up in little pieces. At the time, Trump said, "Other countries kill people, too."

From our "Wassup"-file. Got UFOs? Do we ever: Friday, Feb. 10—UFO shot down over Alaska by a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter jet; Saturday, Feb. 11—UFO shot down by U.S. F-22 over northern Canada; Sunday, Feb. 12—UFO shot down by U.S. F-15 fighter jets over Lake Huron.

In a statement, the White House said, "[T]here is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns." But the Pentagon said it has yet to find out where the object shot down over Lake Huron came from. Hmmm. "I am not able to categorize how they stay aloft," said Air Force General Glen VanHerck. Absolutely nothing to worry about.

Well Wilson, Disney World has a new sheriff and he's a total badass buzzkill culture warrior. So maybe you and the guys in the band can take us out with a little something for Mickey, Goofy, Donald Duck, Pluto and the gang. What can you do to protect your community from such a gun-slinging autocrat with blood in his eye? Take it away:

I shot the sheriff

But I didn't shoot no deputy, oh no, oh

I shot the sheriff

But I didn't shoot no deputy, ooh, ooh, ooh

Yeah, all around in my home town

They're trying to track me down, yeah

They say they want to bring me in guilty

For the killing of a deputy

But I say oh, now, now, oh

I shot the sheriff, the sheriff

But I swear it was in self-defense, oh no

I say, I shot the sheriff, oh Lord

And they say it is a capital offense, yeah

Freedom came my way one day

And I started out of town, yeah

All of a sudden I saw Sheriff John Brown

">Aiming to shoot me down

So I shot, I shot, I shot him down

I shot the sheriff

But I didn't shoot no deputy, oh no, ooh, ooh

I shot the sheriff, I did

But I didn't shoot no deputy, ooh, ooh, ooh

I say

I-I-I, I shot the sheriff

Lord, I didn't shot the deputy, no, no

Yeah, I-I shot the sheriff

But I didn't shoot no deputy, yeah, so, yeah

"I Shot The Sheriff"—Bob Marley