 Together Alone | Arts & Entertainment | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

May 13, 2020 Culture » Arts & Entertainment

Together Alone 

Sara Zarr's Goodbye from Nowhere shares a story of big family gatherings into an isolated world.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
CAT PALMER
  • Cat Palmer

There's a bit of an irony to releasing a novel centered around big, rambunctious family gatherings in a time of social distancing. Then again, there's virtually nothing about this time that feels normal, including for authors trying to get their books out into the world.

Goodbye from Nowhere—the new novel from Utah author and National Book Award finalist Sara Zarr (The Story of a Girl)—centers on Kyle Baker, a California teenager whose life and relationships are thrown into chaos when he learns that his mother has been having an affair with a married man. The events play out over the course of a year, with several key sequences involving holiday and summer family reunions at the Northern California farm owned by Kyle's grandparents.

Zarr traces the origins of the story back to a writer's retreat several years ago, and a conversation with another writer about that writer's family history. "She's like a younger, cool grandma ... and she said something about 'cousin camp' with the grandkids every summer," Zarr says. "I just thought, that would be a fun setting for a kids' book, about cousins get together on their grandma's farm. But because I'm me, I then though, what if it's teens, and one of their parents is going through a divorce. She said, 'Wow, that escalated quickly.'"

After the relatively intimate setting of her previous novel, Gem & Dixie, Zarr adds, "I was really wanting to stretch my arms a little bit and imagine a big cast of characters, a big family. I've always loved those kinds of multigenerational big family stories. Initially, my first draft was basically from all nine cousins' points of view. And you could just never get anywhere, because it was just ... a lot."

click to enlarge HARPER COLLINS PUBLISHING
  • Harper Collins Publishing

With help from her editor, she came to focus on Kyle—which provided the unique challenge to Zarr of writing her first male main character. Goodbye from Nowhere also features an asexual/aromantic character—Kyle's cousin Emily, who is also his closest friend—which offered another challenge of crafting a character with an identity not typically represented in young-adult literature. "I get why it can be problematic, especially for authors with white privilege to feel like they can coopt every single narrative that exists," she says. "I think I would have felt [pressure] if it was [Emily's] point of view, or primarily inside her head. Kyle is perceiving everything only insomuch as it relates to his needs and his experience. ... That's the arc of this story: Kyle moving from centering his life on his own direct experiences to realizing there's a lot of context to other people's lives."

That emotional awakening is central to most of Zarr's work, and the key to what attracts her to young-adult fiction as a genre. "Coming-of-age stories are so much like the Adam and Eve story: You're sort of innocent in this world, where everything is given to you, and there's this benevolent being meeting your needs," she says. "Then you eat of the Tree of Knowledge and it's like, 'Oh my God.' ... That's a problem we have not just in adolescence, but into adulthood. That's always what the arc is: moving from some sort of innocence to some sort of knowledge, and what do you do then. How do you go forward with your new knowledge?"

The new knowledge of this moment is that few of the old models apply, especially when it comes to something like promoting a new book. Zarr notes that she had done a book-release event at The King's English Bookshop for all of her previous novels, but it soon became clear that such an event wouldn't be possible. "I initially felt a lot of personal energy around, 'I'll do some Facebook Live and live Twitter chats,'" she says, "then quickly all the other authors started doing the same thing. I'd go to other people's chats and see seven or eight people there. It felt like grasping at something to make you feel in control, but in reality, it wasn't going to save your book's sales figures."

That world has changed, but Zarr acknowledges that for a full-time writer, the world has changed a bit less than it has for most. "Personally, I like a lot of time alone," she says. "I am an introvert, I've been working at home for 10 or 12 years. So I haven't been dealing with any extra 'how do I structure my time?' problems. I've actually had those problems the whole time.

"What I feel is missing is going to coffee shops and libraries, and writing there, or just getting out of the house. I miss being alone in a public place."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Arts & Entertainment »

More by Scott Renshaw

Latest in Arts & Entertainment

  • Happy Place Interrupted

    For Utah-based Disney vloggers, theme park closures force some adjustments
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • May 6, 2020

  • Writers' Bloc

    Mapping Literary Utah creates an online home for the state's rich writing tradition.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Apr 29, 2020

  • Remote Galleries

    Support local artists and galleries through the online homes for their work.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Apr 22, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Rail Life Stories

    Writers and printmakers celebrate the Transcontinental Railroad with a uniquely collaborative project.
    • by Colette A. Finney
    • Feb 27, 2019

  • Sin Fronteras

    The Borderlands Conference brings authors to discuss the human realities surrounding a volatile political issue.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Apr 3, 2019
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation