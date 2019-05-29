click to enlarge

Toast to good health

The downtown Caputo's Market & Deli (314 W. 300 South, 801-531-8669, caputos.com) is teaming up with the Fourth Street Clinic (fourthstreetclinic.org) for the 2019 Toast to Good Health fundraiser. The event provides an opportunity to contribute to the clinic's mobile initiative, which brings medical care to homeless and underserved people who can't make it to the clinic's central location. Caputo's hosts an Italian feast that features a selection of the market's award-winning cheese, meats, pastas and chocolate, which also includes wine pairings. Representatives from the Fourth Street Clinic are also be on hand to give attendees a tour of their mobile clinic so we can marvel at all the good this local nonprofit does for our homeless community. The event takes place at Caputo's on Thursday, June 6, from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Festa Junina

The Brazilian Festa Junina kicks off on the first of June, and those interested in getting a taste of this holiday can check out Braza Grill in Murray (5927 S. State, 801-506-7788, brazagrillutah.com). This traditional festival dates back to 1500 and was initiated by Catholic colonists from Portugal. As Festa Junina originates in Europe, some of the activities and traditions resemble similar midsummer festivals that take place throughout the continent. At its core, Festa Junina is a harvest festival, so food plays a central role. Braza's traditional Brazilian steakhouse menu will be in full force, along with music and other performances. The celebration takes place on Saturday, June 1, and lasts from 5 to 10 p.m.

Sauce Boss opens

In 2016, Sauce Boss debuted as a local food truck that specialized in bringing traditional Southern soul food to the people of Salt Lake. Earlier this month, Chef Julius and his crew opened a brick-and-mortar location called Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen (877 E. 12300 South, 385-434-2433, facebook.com/saucebosstruck). Since the location opened its doors, their social media feed has been flooded with photos of cast-iron cornbread, catfish po'boys and broccoli kale salads, along with some of the great work that has gone into getting the storefront up and running. Southern food is among America's finest contributions to the culinary ecosystem, and we're excited to see what Sauce Boss will be cooking up.

Quote of the Week: "Cheese is milk's leap toward immortality."

—Clifton Fadiman

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net