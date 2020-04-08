click to enlarge

Tip Your Server

To help aid those professionals in the SLC food community, the Downtown Alliance, Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Ty Burrell (Modern Family, Bar-X) are spearheading a crowdfunding initiative called Tip Your Server (downtownslc.org/tipyourserver). Its primary function is to provide financial relief to members of the hospitality industry who have been impacted by the tag-team of COVID-19 and the recent rash of earthquakes that have been forcing restaurants and other hospitality workers to tighten their belts. We recently heard that Ogden's Own Distillery (3075 Grant Avenue, 801-458-1995, ogdensown.com) will be contributing their profits from the March and April to this program in addition to an initial donation of $25K. Those interested in contributing can donate directly online or stock up on Five Wives Vodka from Ogden's Own.

Baking Hive Bakery Box

The folks at Baking Hive (3362 S. 2300 East, 801-419-0187, bakinghive.com) have always seen the work they do as a way to engage with the community, which has been difficult to do lately. To accommodate for the changes that have taken place throughout the restaurant community, Baking Hive has started assembling $20 bakery boxes for delivery, each of which comes with an assembly of the Hive's current pastry all-stars. They are also busy creating take-home decorating kits for the kiddos who have been spending more time at home. Bakeries like the Baking Hive are an interesting fixtures in our communities. Many of them sell excess kitchen essentials like flour and baking powder, and others are simply giving bread away to those in need. Keep an eye out for new ways

Gnocchi at Noon

VENETO Ristoratne Italiano (370 E. 900 South, 801-359-0708, venetoslc.com) recently announced an relief program for furloughed members of the hospitality industry called Gnocchi at Noon. Starting on April 15 at noon, VENETO will be offering a free meal to the first 50 hospitality professionals at the same time every Wednesday until their colleagues are back working normal hours. Social media can be a bit of a garbage fire during times like this, but it's also helping restaurants like VENETO spread the word about some of the great things they're doing to help out our local community. If you're a professional in the hospitality industry and you're currently out of work because of the maelstrom of pandemics and earthquakes, VENETO is offering a little bit of solace until you get back on your feet.

