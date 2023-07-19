click to enlarge

"Timber!"

Reminiscent of The Donald's call to sweep the forests, the Legislature has decided to throw money at another unproven idea to quell wildfires. There is, of course, a kernel of truth in these proposals, but not enough to warrant a full-scale assault. The Salt Lake Tribune ran a front-page story about the millions of dollars now allocated to a private landowner to "deploy a little-tested, controversial tree-removal method." It's called "roller-felling," which relies on dragging a cable along the ground to clear out large spaces. It's supposed to stimulate growth of aspens, which are pretty fire-resistant. But the problem is that it's unproven and also—at nearly $4 million—simply puts taxpayer dollars into the hands and companies of a private landowner with great political connections. "It's surprising that the Utah Legislature will support something that's unproven," said Darren McAvoy, an extension assistant professor of forestry at Utah State University. OK, that sounds like the status quo in Utah.

Schoolyard Pick

Apparently local school boards have learned nothing from the past. Sure, it's been years since the Salt Lake School Board fought the very painful parental activism over closing schools just as public school choice was coming into fashion. Ultimately, it was those smaller public schools drawing from other areas that won. But the problem now is declining enrollment throughout the district, and the school board doesn't seem to have any innovative ideas to change the trend. The board has come up with a list of seven possible schools on the chopping block, KSL Radio reports. The National Education Association knows the problem too well. Often it's schools with high populations of black and brown kids and special programs. NEA also notes the trauma and disruption for teachers, parents and schools when the bottom line is all a district board cares about. Parents need to get active and if nothing else, vote against board members with narrow views.

Pretty Pictures

It can't be all bad news when you're talking about a gondola up Little Cottonwood Canyon. People seeing the renderings thought they were "cool" and probably would attract skiers from out of state, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. But for now, UDOT says it's happening. Locals can expect construction for parking, avalanche sheds, towers and a whole lot more, but that is years—decades even—away. In the meantime, there will be "enhanced" bus service, which gondola opponents hope will go a long way to solving the traffic congestion. And more importantly, there will be a massive lobbying campaign as voters put the pressure on lawmakers not to fund the $728 million project that will benefit private companies at the top of one mountain. Resorts up Big Cottonwood and Parley's canyons are on their own, as are costly transportation needs throughout the state. Also, traffic and population is bound to grow over the years so problems will persist—even with a gondola. But if you're into "cool" like Disneyland, this may be the place.