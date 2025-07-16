Through blood, sweat and tears, X Games brought the love to Salt Lake City. 

Connor Sanders

The crowd cheers as an athlete takes to the skies during the 30th X Games in Salt lake City in June of 2025.

The 30th anniversary of the X Games brought so much life, and love, to Salt Lake City. As I walked around the State Fairgrounds during the events, it jumped out to me that the X Gamers—both the organizers and the athletes—absolutely love what they do and who they do it for.

Sure, they're trying to turn a profit. Everything within your field of vision may be sponsored. But the evidence of love is everywhere. You see it in the scars that rise unevenly on the athletes' bodies from years of dedication to their craft and preparation for this moment. You see it in the homages to the past, as every member of the event staff wears a t-shirt to honor snowboarder Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, who passed away in March.

You see it all over Ryan Williams' face as he races to the top of a dirt ramp, arms held high, to celebrate landing the first-ever triple backflip in BMX Dirt. Or as he charges down the hill toward the fans, high-fiving everyone that he can reach. You also see it in Cordano Russell, shirtless and scowling in the white-hot sun, throwing himself down stairs and slamming his body onto the concrete, then getting up to chase his board and try one more time to land his trick, even though the competition ended more than a half hour ago.

I think that admiration—for the spirit of the competition itself and for those who cheer it on—is a rare sight in modern entertainment, and especially in sports. The spirit of the X Games was a perfect match for Salt Lake City, where there are plenty of screaming kids and the punk scene has always been strong. Legendary skateboarder Nyjah Huston chuckled about how the crowd would erupt with approval "even for landing a simple 50-50." It was a cosmic mix of high-stakes action, nostalgia, Monster energy drinks and mutual respect.

Above all, you see the love in the faces of countless children at events all throughout the weekend, clinging to a barrier with skate decks in hand, hoping with all their might to get an autograph from their hero and spend just a moment with them. Walking between the courses, hearing the growl of Moto X bikes as they soared into the sky, watching BMX riders throw their bikes in frustration after missing their landing, I kept wondering, "What is the point of all this?" In the end, I decided that love was the point. The competitors and organizers love what they do and who they do it for. And doing what you love takes great effort.

I love that Salt Lake City got to be a platform for that, just like it has been for so many others since its founding (looking at you: 2002 Winter Olympians; every great movie that got its start at the Sundance Film Festival; Deron Williams; Donovan Mitchell; Mike Trout; and, not always for the right reasons, Brigham Young).

Looking back, it's kind of a shock that there were 29 X Games hosted at other sites before this one. May 2025 not be the last. And may JNCO jeans and Ska bands live forever.