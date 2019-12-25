The Year in Photo Review 2019 

Peter Holslin

Oh, what a year. From divisive national politics to homebred stories like the inland port debacle, a seemingly never-ending mayoral race and the arrival of high-point beer for all, 2019 left an enduring mark.

Following the swell of public outcry evidenced in our past photographic year-in-reviews, Salt Lake City residents continued to take to the streets to demand everything from equal rights to clean air for all and, in one case, the end of "traumatic" infant male circumcision. Other snaps included reflect some of the people and moments that our readership most identified with.

In the end, we chose 44 photographs that in their own unique way contributed to shape the past 365 days. Not bad for a scrappy weekly with no staff photographer.

—Enrique Limón, Editor

Editor

Ray Howze

“It doesn’t make economic sense to raise cattle and hay in Salt Lake City anymore,” rancher Dalon Hinckley, whose property borders the proposed inland port site, lamented. “There’s no tractor dealer. There’s no fertilizer salesman. Nothing’s close.”

Enrique Limón

Dan Barker started Utahns Against the DABC with hopes of creating a grassroots campaign to promote more sensible drinking laws. “We need to have somewhere where people can be in one place and show their voice,” he said. As of press time, the Facebook group had amassed more than 5,000 members.

Enrique Limón

Former Salt Lake City Councilwoman Deeda Seed came out in vocal opposition to the inland port. “Today, we have development occurring on warehouses, possibly as much as 6 million square feet of new warehouse space, with no analysis of the air quality harms,” she said during October’s public meeting.

Ray Howze

Make way for Mayor Erin Mendenhall. The two-term city councilwoman, chair of the state’s Air Quality Board and co-founder of Breathe Utah will take her oath of office on Jan. 6.

Ray Howze

ction, would-be guvs are slowly coming out of the woodwork, laying the groundwork for what will certainly be an interesting election.

Peter Holslin

Jack Hedge, executive director of the Utah Inland Port, received a warm Utah welcome over the fall during his first public meeting. He promised to build the port “right, from the beginning,” with an attendee shouting, “Don’t build it at all!” as a response.

Ray Howze

Last December, City Weekly was the first outlet to report Jim Dabakis was running for SLC mayor. After coasting through his campaign, the former state senator—considered a shoo-in by many insiders—didn’t make the primary cut. His Twitter bio now includes the line “current proud Citizen,” though it’s hard (and plain boring) to imagine the future local political landscape without him involved in one way or another.

Enrique Limón

When it comes to Beyoncé, Brooklynite-by-way-of-Logan’s Kevin Allred wrote the book—literally. His academic take on the diva can be found on Feminist Press’ Ain’t I a Diva?

Ray Howze

“This race isn’t over yet,” minority whip Luz Escamilla said on election night. With 9,744 yet-to-be-counted ballots, Escamilla conceded to her fellow Democrat the following day.

Waltenberry Inc.

Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie knew coming out of the closet in 2019 would have ramifications. “If we want to stop the systematic tide of socialism, the over-taxation of people, and the redistribution of wealth in this country, we need to set aside our prejudices against the LGBT community,” the Republican professed.

Ray Howze

While Salt Lake City’s crowded election might now be a thing of the past, the impression would-be mayor Rainer Huck left with his unique fashion sense is indelible.

Enrique Limón

Dubbed in a City Weekly cover story as “the unsinkable Shireen Ghorbani,” the Salt Lake County Democrat finally got her turn following two electoral defeats.

Peter Holslin

Headline-maker Stormy Daniels shared the following piece of advice for would-be porn performers during an “intimate evening” at Metro Music Hall: “Grandma’s going to see your butthole … This is going to ruin Christmas.” Wiser words have never been spoken.

Enrique Limón

Self-proclaimed “Queen of Salt Lake” Wiltavious hams it up for the camera. The West Jordan rapper graced our Pride issue cover, later memorializing the occasion in the lyrics of his track “KTSE.”

Ray Howze

Valley View teacher Moana Patterson, center, makes an about-face after she wiped off one of her students’ foreheads on Ash Wednesday.

Peter Holslin

Salt Lake City mayoral candidates meet to discuss Muslim issues.

Enrique Limón

Magnolia Steele reads to children at The King’s English Bookshop.

Peter Holslin

Cindy and Bret Eborn, the couple behind iconic downtown bookshop Eborn Books, pose in front of the mural located on the side of their now-shuttered shop.

Peter Holslin

Descendants of slave pioneer Green Flake take part in the Days of ’47 Parade.

Enrique Limón

David Hampshire, longtime resident of fabled enclave Allen Park, aka Hobbitville, looks out from his former home. Remaining residents were unceremoniously evicted in January.

Enrique Limón

Hello inversion, our old friend. The city’s dreaded annual visitor made its stop starting in December, with some days reaching poisonous levels.

Ray Howze

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Rob Moolman, executive director of the Utah Pride Center, raise a rainbow flag outside city hall ahead of Pride Week celebrations.

Enrique Limón

Following a revelation, the LDS church reversed their policies on the children of LGBTQ parents in April.

Enrique Limón

First e-scooters and then bikes. Motorized mobility devices continued to litter SLC sidewalks, which the city launched an online questionnaire to gauge residents’ opinions on them.

Enrique Limón

Marie Micheline and Joseph Ernst Montfleury hold up a family portrait taken during happier times inside their Orem home. At the time, their eldest son, Mackenley, was held in a Colorado detention facility, where he remained in immigration limbo.

Enrique Limón

A flyer in downtown Salt Lake City features missing person Mackenzie Lueck. The U student was found dead in June.

Steve Conlin

Flanked by CW editor Enrique Limón, and another famous Jackie, drag superstar Jackie Beat, Mayor Jackie Biskupski proclaims this publication a “community asset” during the 10th annual Miss City Weekly.

Enrique Limón

Mitt Romney calls himself a “renegade Republican” during a visit with Democratic lawmakers at the Capitol.

Peter Holslin

Fearing a deadly temperature dip, activists call for The Road Home to remain open through spring.

Enrique Limón

Carolers took over Temple Square in December to protest The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ opposition to ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.

Peter Holslin

Activists blocked off streets around the Capitol in September in hopes of asking the governor and other leaders to declare a climate emergency.

Jennifer Guzm

A group gathered at the annual vigil remembering homeless lives lost in Utah asking for more to be done to solve the crisis. Ninety-two homeless people died on Utah streets in 2019.

Ray Howze

Aiming for more equitable and affordable housing, activists gathered before a city council meeting in April asking for more to be done for “housing justice.”

Ray Howze

Hundreds gathered outside the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building downtown on the eve of the U.S. House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Ray Howze

An estimated 2,000 people marched on State Street to the Capitol in January for the annual Women’s March, this time dubbed the “Womxn’s March” to emphasize inclusivity.

Isaiah Poritz

“Blood Stained Men” held demonstrations around the West, including Utah, protesting alleged harms that come from infant male circumcision.

Kelan Lyons

During this year’s Legislative session, the Native American delegation honored the memory of murdered and missing indigenous women and LGBTQ individuals. Salt Lake City is among the Top 10 for murdered and missing indigenous women.

Kelan Lyons

Students gathered outside Gov. Gary Herbert’s office in March asking him to request the deferral of parcels in the BLM’s oil and gas lease sale that month.

Isaiah Poritz

Tensions over the inland port turned confrontational when police and activists lost their cool during a demonstration at the Chamber of Commerce building.

Isaiah Poritz

Ahead of the annual Pride events in June, activists held a rally at the Capitol to raise awareness of the goal behind Pride festivals around the country.

Isaiah Poritz

Those with the organization Abortion-Free Utah gathered at the Capitol to support Sen. Daniel McCay’s plan to propose a law in the 2020 session that would end elective abortions.

Ray Howze

rmiya Fanaeian speaks outside the state House chambers in support of trans rights and awareness.

Peter Holslin

Demonstrators marched to the Capitol to denounce rape culture and sexual violence in the wake of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.