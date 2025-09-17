The Utah Legislature's bad-faith talking points on gerrymandering expose how lawmakers are really after power. 

click to enlarge

As Utah's redistricting fight continues through the courts, majority-party legislators keep parroting the same talking points. They repeatedly make the same four arguments, claims that the courts have addressed and that don't hold up to sound reasoning.

They say that the Utah Constitution gives them exclusive power to draw political boundaries. They say Proposition 4 "barely passed" in 2018, undermining its legitimacy. They argue the Utah Supreme Court created "super laws" when it clarified that voter initiatives can implicate constitutional rights. And they shout "judicial activism" whenever a ruling comes down that they don't like.

Each of these arguments might sound reasonable, at first. But none hold up against the text of Utah's Constitution and the basic principles of representative government.

Claim: "The Constitution gives the power to the Legislature."

Article IX, Section 1 of Utah's Constitution says the Legislature shall divide the state into districts after each census. It does not say that only the Legislature may do so, or that it can do it without passing laws.

The Legislature has always used statutes to define and exercise this and every other constitutional authority. Each of the voting maps for Congress, the state Legislature and the Utah Board of Education has been enacted by a bill—debated, voted on and signed into law like any other statute. If this power were truly exclusive and self-executing, no additional legislation would be necessary.

Because legislation is necessary, the question becomes: who has the power to legislate? Article VI, Section 1 answers this question explicitly: "The legislative power of the State shall be vested in the Legislature ... and the people of the State of Utah."

The people of Utah have shared lawmaking authority with their representatives for more than a century. Voters can create laws—even ones about redistricting—by initiative and repeal them by referendum.

Proposition 4 was the people's exercise of that constitutional power; it was not a constitutional amendment, nor did it claim to be, nor was it required to be.

Claim: "Prop 4 barely passed, so it doesn't really count."

Proposition 4 passed with 50.3% of the statewide vote. That's close, but in a representative democracy, close wins are still wins. If 50.3% isn't legitimate, then neither are the elected legislators who sit in the Capitol today after winning by narrow margins—sometimes with less than 50%. You don't hear them questioning their own legitimacy.

And the argument that it passed "only in four counties" is irrelevant. Utah doesn't run statewide elections by county. Ballot initiatives are decided by a statewide majority. Wasatch Front voters count just as much as voters in Beaver, Blanding or Box Elder. The geographic concentration of "yes" voters does not invalidate the result.

Claim: "Utah's Supreme Court created 'super laws.'"

This attack began after the state Supreme Court's decision applying strict scrutiny to the Legislature's repeal of Prop 4. Republicans continue to claim the Court turned initiatives into "super laws." That just isn't true.

The Court said that when an initiative implicates a constitutional right—in this case, the people's right "to alter or reform their government" in Article I, Section 2—the Legislature can't simply repeal it unless the repeal survives strict scrutiny. This means lawmakers must show a compelling interest and use the least restrictive means to achieve it. In other words, the Legislature would have to preserve the intent of the statute passed by the people.

That's not new. Courts apply strict scrutiny whenever constitutional rights are at stake—from free speech to religious liberty to the right to keep and bear arms.

Initiatives are not "super laws"—they are ordinary laws that receive strict scrutiny when they carry out constitutional rights. The only "super power" at issue here is the one legislators wish they had: the unchecked ability to erase the people's will whenever it becomes inconvenient. They tried to get voters to explicitly grant them this unfettered power by proposing Amendment D to the State Constitution last year.

Claim: "The courts are engaging in judicial activism."

Whenever courts strike down or restrain legislative actions, politicians often cry "judicial activism." But judicial review is not activism—it's the courts doing the job the Constitution gives them. Utah's courts have a duty to interpret the Constitution and enforce limits on all branches of government. When the Legislature repealed Prop 4, it acted against the people's explicit constitutional right "to alter or reform their government."

The courts stepped in to determine whether that repeal passed constitutional muster. That isn't activism; it's checks and balances in action. This argument rings especially hollow because the majority party is usually the one preaching restraint on government in favor of protecting individual rights. Yet when the rubber meets the road, and the people exercise those rights, suddenly the tune changes. Now the majority insists the Legislature's power should be absolute and the people's rights should give way.

The Big Picture

These arguments aren't about constitutional fidelity. They're about politicians trying to hold on to power. Utah's Constitution was designed to empower both the Legislature and the people. Redistricting has always been carried out by laws, which means it is subject to the checks and balances of our system—including the courts and the people's constitutional right to legislate by initiative.

Voters passed Prop 4 to make redistricting more fair. Lawmakers repealed it to preserve partisan advantages. The courts are now stepping in, not to create "super laws" or impose "judicial activism," but to make sure the people's rights are protected. That is exactly how checks and balances are supposed to work. Legislators sometimes respond that if voters don't like their maps, they can "vote them out." Prop 4 was designed exactly to make that accountability real. Fair maps would mean elections give voters a genuine choice, not a system where outcomes are predetermined by the manipulated lines of a gerrymander.

When the Legislature dismantled Prop 4, it wasn't just redrawing maps—it made it harder for Utahns to hold their leaders accountable in the first place.

Private Eye is off this week—comments@cityweekly.net