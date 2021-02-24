click to enlarge

The Tribune's Best Cheesesteaks

Recently, our friends at the Salt Lake Tribune ran an online poll to see which local purveyor of Philly cheesesteak sandwiches was preferred. Though we've got some fine cheesesteak slingers in this great state of ours, I can definitely support the winners. Coming in first was Moochie's (multiple locations, moochiesmeatballs.com), whose cheesesteaks are beloved from Salt Lake to Lehi. Second was Sandy's The Philadelphian (9860 S. 700 East, 801-572-3663, phillyutah.com), the dark horse of the competition which has built up quite a loyal following over the years. In third place was DP Cheesesteaks (multiple locations, dpcheesesteaks.com), whose South Jordan location has become my go-to cheesesteak haunt since it's near my 'hood. Congrats to these fine sandwich artisans.

Torito's Tacos Opens

The team at Beehive Distilling (2245 S. West Temple, 385-259-0252, beehivedistilling.com) is now the home of a small but stylish taco operation known as Torito's Tacos (facebook.com/toritostacosslc). From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Torito's team will be whipping up tacos of the lamb barbacoa, carnitas, asada, al pastor and pork belly varieties, along with a magical-sounding dessert of sweet potato doughnuts drenched in a spicy honey syrup known as picarones. Those craving locally-made tacos after 10 p.m. can find Torito's at Willie's Lounge (1716 S. Main Street, 760-828-7351, willieslounge.com). For those who like their tacos and spirits to go hand in hand, your prayers have been answered.

Charcuterie On the Go

With charcuterie boards being so hot right now, it was only a matter of time before some savvy entrepreneur started making handcrafted salami flowers and shipping them straight to your door. The entrepreneurs in question run Charcutería by K.O., an online business that assembles beautiful charcuterie kits filled with cured meats, cheeses and fresh fruits. They offer boxes for every appetite, from small boxes for one to large party platters. Currently, the business operates via Instagram (@charcuteriabyk.o) where you can DM your order and have it shipped anywhere in Salt Lake and Utah Counties. Check them out on Instagram to see your favorite meats lovingly implemented into gorgeous floral arrangements.

Quote of the Week: "So long as you have food in your mouth, you have solved all questions for the time being." –Franz Kafka