The Tavernacle's Second Coming

I recently wrote about The Tavernacle's (201 E. 300 South) closure, and I am excited to report that the team has decided to reopen this fall. The new location isn't far from its original digs; their encore presentation will be in the Broadway Media Building at 50 W. 300 South. I will keep an eye on development, as I'm sure The Tavernacle's grand reopening will be the impetus for a grand celebration—this is a team that is no stranger to spectacle, after all. It's always good to see bars and restaurants that have shuttered their operation once again spread their wings, and we hope that this new chapter will be one filled with another 20 years of drinks and dueling pianos.

Bambara's New Executive Chef

Bambara (202 S. Main Street, 801-363-5454, bambara-slc.com) recently welcomed Chef Jerry Pacheco as their new executive chef, and we're excited to see what he has planned. Chef Pacheco has been a part of some of Salt Lake City's finest restaurants—The Copper Onion, Avenues Bistro, Pago and Pallet—along with sous chef experience at Bambara. Though Chef Pacheco has been plenty busy running Cinder Pig, his flavorful barbecue delivery service, the chance to take over as Bambara's executive chef seems like a match made in culinary heaven. As part of his induction, Chef Pacheco plans to unveil a tasty fall menu in October. Now is a good time to check out Bambara.

The Chef Market Launches

It's no secret that the hospitality industry has been ravaged by the pandemic, and they need all the help they can get. As part of an effort to make things easier for our friends in this industry, a site called The Chef Market (thechefmarket.com) has launched to make ordering restaurant supplies and ingredients easier. The Chef Market team shops for wholesale ingredients and makes them available for delivery for local restaurants, bars and other members of the hospitality industry. Orders are then delivered to each site for a small fee, and no membership is required. With staff shortages continuing to present challenges to restaurants and bars, a service like this will be invaluable.

