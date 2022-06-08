The Summer of the Radler 

Mike Riedel

The term "radler" originates with a drink called Radlermass (literally "cyclist liter"). In June 1922, a pub owner by the name of Franz Kugler created a bicycle trail from Munich through the woods, which led directly to his drinking establishment. One day, after being overrun by hordes of cyclists, Kugler decided to mix his house hefeweizen with lemon soda to keep from running out of beer. It was a huge hit with the thirsty bicyclists, and the rest is history. For the 100th anniversary of the radler, Schofferhofer now has four new versions of the popular low-alcohol beverage, just in time for the heat of summer.

Now before we get lost in the minutiae of the tasting notes, these are not really hefeweizens. Any reviews stating "it's basically half flavoring" or complaining about how "soda-like" they are ... those criticisms are, for the most part accurate. That being said, in a world of milkshake IPAs and pasty stouts, these are really not that strange. All of these beers are brand-new to Utah, and are a 50/50 blend of hefeweizen and their individual juices.

Schofferhofer - Passion Fruit: As expected, the liquid is super cloudy, dark yellow to light orange in hue. Pure passion fruit nose, dripping juicy sweetness to the left and right, with maybe a few yeast or lees-like notes, leading you to believe there's some spicy or earthy elements crushed below all the citrus. It has very nice life, and lingers well. In the mouth it's medium-bodied, has the extra zip in the carbonation to keep its legs moving on the treadmill and keep the overall experience fresh.

Schofferhofer - Pomegranate: The second release pours very cloudy with an attractive purple hue. Pomegranate features very prominently, backed up with lighter wheat-type scents. A very sweet taste with prominent pom includes minimal to no hop bitterness, although there is a bitterness associated with the pomegranate flavor. Some tartness emerges, but it would benefit from more sour to offset the sweet. There's also a bit of subdued banana, even lighter spice/clove. It's not particularly complex, but I do enjoy the quality of the fruitiness.

Schofferhofer - Juicy Pineapple: The latest addition to the Schofferhofer lineup debuted weeks ago. Haze is impenetrable near the top, although pastel lemon edges allow some inhibited clarity in spots. The smell is intensely fruity, and this is also the freshest-tasting radler so far. I usually go to hopped-up IPAs for my pineapple, but this smells considerably more authentically fruity. I do sense a touch of the sharp, cutting acidity of the pineapple, but more so I'm reminded of a Starburst chewy candies and Popsicles.

Schofferhofer - Wild Cherry: I don't think you have to like cherries to find this appealing. You do taste it, but the beer has a tart cherry flavor in the more general sense. The tartness is cutting, but only as much as it is with a cherry punch. The taste is fine, though I almost wish it left a little more aftertaste. Say what you will, but there's nothing wrong with this beer. I can see something like this being very popular with a number of crowds, including the masses of Germans who can recognize good beer, appreciate a proper hefeweizen, but prefer it cut with less fruit syrup. This would work well as an "alcopop malternative" with the seltzer crowd.

All of these new Schofferhofer offerings are not technically difficult to get into; they all deliver on the fruits promised. They dial in at 2.5 percent ABV, which makes them perfect for recreating. These newer brands can also be found in slim 12-ounce cans, and are at most grocery stores in the state. Also check out Schofferhofer's original grapefruit flavor. This is the one that put radlers back on the map in North America. As always, prost!