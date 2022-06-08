click to enlarge

The Struggle Is Real

It seems to be the politically existential question of the times, but Google has the answer: "Democrats struggle." Wonder no more about why they are less than relevant. Democrats struggle "to find footing on violent crime, to turn outrage into action, with the next tax move, between moderates and progressives," and on and on. The struggle plays out in Utah politics where the Dems decided against fielding a candidate for U.S. Senate, landing instead on the un-partied Evan McMullin. And if you read The Salt Lake Tribune carefully, you'll see the struggle highlighted in the primary for state Senate. Incumbent Derek Kitchen faces Jennifer Plumb in the classic liberal vs. centrist debate. It's about how Democrats position themselves in a Republican-dominated state. The Trib called it a Millennial vs. GenX question, but look beyond age, and you'll see a firebrand facing someone who wants to take it slow.

Her Way or the Highway

Be warned, Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, is on the warpath, and teachers are in her sights. Birkeland would like Utah to be a "Don't Say 'Gay'" state and is aiming to stop the "transgender phenomenon" cold. She has already managed to pass a law to keep transgender girls from competing in sports. And by "girls," we mean one girl, although Birkeland says (without evidence) that there are a lot more. Now, she has sent a letter on official Utah House letterhead to principals, offering resources and help to navigate the state's transgender "explosion." A school board candidate and lawmakers like Rep. Elizabeth Weight, D-West Valley, shared her letter in a righteous opposition. The letter, coming from a group that has sued to shield "children from the impacts of gender identity ideology," was not authorized, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. While Birkeland hopes to end the "social experiment" of teachers conscripting kids, she instead is injecting her own social experiments on unsuspecting teachers.

The Fairer Sex

If you can't laugh, you'll cry. As ludicrous as the messaging seems, conservative media star Matt Walsh is dead serious about finding out what a woman is. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has an answer: "I'm going to tell you right now what is a woman. We came from Adam's rib. God created us with his hands. We may be the weaker sex—we are the weaker sex—but we are our partner's, our husband's, wife." The Deseret News gave some space to Walsh's question, too, in a perspective piece by Jennifer Graham, the publication's Ideas and Culture editor. She highlighted Walsh's newly released film What Is a Woman?, a documentary that looks at the flaws of gender ideology that, he says, threaten to "vaporize ideas about sex and gender." But there's good news in his popularity. Amazon employees staged a "die-in" during a Pride event to protest sales of Walsh's "homophobic" books.