The Return of Music 

Josh Scheuerman

At long last, COVID-conscious shows are starting to wake from their slumber, along with some beloved summer festivals. Below are a few of those venues and fests looking forward to a normal-ish summer or fall, and here's to hoping we have cause to publish another roundup like this soon.

Ogden Twilight Concert Series

The cancellation of Ogden Twilight in 2020 was particularly heartbreaking because their festival season included an extra-special mini-weekend festival set within the months of Twilight dates at Ogden Amphitheater. This year, they hope to find the opportunity to try it again. While they can't announce firm Ogden Twilight dates yet, they want to help people plan for the mini fest by setting dates for it on the weekend of Aug. 20-21. In their social media announcement, they confess that it's "no secret that we started Ogden Twilight as a trap to lure you all to town to see just how cool Ogden actually is." With the additional lure of a festival weekend packed with 12 artists, they hope to encourage people to check out the dining and bar scenes around O-town just as much as their local outdoor activities, such as Ogden River tubing, Fort Buenaventura camping, Causey Reservoir cliff-jumping or Snowbasin Resort's hikes and gondola ride. With all this, plus a roster of killer artists for just $20, Ogden Twilight can count this writer in at least. Keep up with news as it comes at facebook.com/ogdentwilight or on Instagram at @ogdentwilight.

Ogden Music Festival

Joining Ogden Twilight in a late summer/early fall push for a return to live music is the Ogden Music Festival. While 2020's canceled fest was slated for May, they're playing it safe as are many folks this time around and are angling toward September. If all goes well, Sept. 3-5 will find the Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music presenting the fest at Fort Buenaventura, with appearances from several touring acts in addition to some locals. Out-of-town acts include the grown-up bluegrass wunderkind Sierra Hull, honky-tonk rockers Town Mountain, the Americana roots of Dust Bowl Revival, Boston-based Mile Twelve, Tennessee bluegrass from the Po' Ramblin' Boys, The Brothers Comatose of San Fran, the youthful foursome of Crying Uncle featuring Keenan Hammack and Jason Howard, Americana via Wheelwright and local trio The Proper Way. More are TBA, but in the meantime, keep up with news of this beloved Ogden festival at facebook.com/OgdenMusicFestival.

The Complex

One of SLC's larger venues, The Complex is beginning to book again—as soon as April 24, when the Satanic Temple hopes to present their Licentia show, and May 13, when Tech N9ne stops in on his Strange New World Tour. If health regulations are still in place come April and May, though, those dates might need to be pushed back again, according to marketing director Steve Loso. There's more hope for dates this summer, like the July 31 outdoor show, featuring Primus tributing Rush. Loso points out that The Complex is different from other venues around town because they rely almost completely upon national and international touring acts. "We need the entire country, or at least the majority of surrounding states to be back 'open' for these routed tours to happen, even if SLC is fully open and has dropped all health regulations. We are actively booking shows and hope to be back in full swing as soon as possible, but it is looking more like late summer/fall," he says." Visit thecomplexslc.com for more info and updates.

Twilight Music Festival

Salt Lake City's summertime crown jewel obviously didn't present last summer, since it relies on pulling in big touring acts to the outdoor stages that it has ping-ponged between over the past few years. But it's with a lot of joy that City Weekly shares the news there's a fair chance the Twilight Music Festival could return this fall. Twilight's executive director Felicia Baca says, "We are extremely hopeful that we can return to gathering with another incredible lineup for the Twilight Concert Series this fall. We'll be closely monitoring the health guidelines in our community and keeping the public safety of our touring musicians and fans in mind as we move forward with our plans." Fingers crossed that summer 2021 can be capped by Twilight's return in the fall.

Das Energi Festival

The famous electronic dance music festival intends to occupy the Saltair once again, filling that desert lakeside venue with otherworldly light shows and the big sounds only found at festivals of its kind. Set for Aug. 13 and 14, and featuring festival favorites Kaskade and Illenium, tickets for the two-day event are between $180 and $300, with some potential for single-day tickets to come if the two-day passes don't sell out first. For Salt Lake's population of passionate electronica lovers, this is probably one of the best signs possible that things may be on their way back to normal. Follow the festival for updates on Instagram at @dasenergifestival.