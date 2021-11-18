The Preferred Weapon of Mass Murderers 

click to enlarge

Let's face it, laziness is a pervasive quality of mankind. It is universally regarded as a negative, and yet, that quality has also been the mother of invention. It is the prime mover of modern industry, helping to make endless products available at super-cheap prices by reducing labor costs, and saving countless hours of work. The result: Consumers and workers have more time for recreation and fun.

And whether it's a teenager doing a half-ass job sweeping the garage for Dad, or using a Readers' Digest Condensed Book to fulfil assigned reading in one's English-lit class, or changing your jalopy's oil without replacing the filter, there are certainly many examples of how people, world-over, are extremely parsimonious in committing their time and effort to getting a job done.

And yet, laziness is very much a part of mankind's greatest genius—resulting in greater efficiency and conservation-of-energy, and allowing more time for non-essential activities. And so, it seems, there is a great deal of virtue in sloth.

The art of doing less, in order to slide by, is the standard that has driven most manufacturing shortcuts. Assembly lines and robotics have brought untold benefits. Our world can now create very complex equipment—like, say, the modern motor car or the personal computer—in record time, something that has allowed labor costs to drop, and made highly-engineered conveniences easily available for those of even modest means.

In a sense, laziness played a part in the development of the atom bomb. Used first in the destructive blasts that leveled Hiroshima and Nagasaki—it was, in reality, the ultimate test of a weapon that could kill millions effortlessly. Once again, that was evidence of how the world can do its "work" with the least-possible expenditure of time and energy.

Those two blasts—which caused hundreds of thousands of civilian and military deaths—were the ultimate expansion of military efficiency and the ability of our country to do mass killing, practically from the convenience of a living room armchair. Without losing even one allied life, the atom bomb ended WWII. The art of telemurder had been perfected.

Sadly, the effortlessness of murder is part of America's story today. Even mass murderers have become lazier over time, punctuating the reality of just how easy it is to take multiple lives. Laziness is very much a part of the story. When there were only single-shot muskets, mass killing was a tough business, but, today, mass-murderers have it so easy. Those who want to "take out" other human beings can now do so with a minimum of effort.

Considering that every pull of the trigger and every ammunition reload require effort and time, the M-16 of the Vietnam years has spawned a bevy of similar assault rifles that reduce the workload of making it to the front page news. They provide super-fast dispensing of death, using ever-greater magazine capacities and rapid-fire rates.

While opponents of an assault weapon ban will tell you that these instruments of killing are part of America's God-given rights, I beg to differ. In October of 2017, a disgruntled Stephen Craig Paddock shot more than a thousand rounds of ammo during an attack on a Las Vegas concert crowd. Assisted by a bump-stock, which allowed automatic firing of his assault rifles, he blasted away. Even our national waterfowl hunting laws require that a wood dowel be placed in the shotgun's magazine, limiting the number of available shots to only three. That law reflects the commitment of government to preserve a healthy population of migratory birds.

Well, if the ducks and geese deserve a fighting chance, why do our laws support an ever-growing appetite for efficient killing? When we look back on the numerous, horrific mass shootings of the past decade, they seem to share one big similarity—assault rifles appear to be at the center of the problem.

While legally banned during the Clinton years, these weapons of mass destruction are now selling like hotcakes—up, astronomically, over the past few years—reversing the undeniable reduction in mass killings that occurred while the assault rifle ban was in effect. One needs only to review the statistics for that period of time to know that the ban did, in fact, have a marked effect. Similarly bump stocks, which allow the lazy to kill many with only the single pull of a trigger, were also subject to a ban by Trump, but even that law has now been undermined by the courts.

What's wrong with this picture? It seems that the same laziness that has reduced the world's industrial and domestic workload is a prime factor in our America. We don't allow our private citizens to possess nuclear warheads, so how can we allow the essentially-unregulated sale of assault rifles?

Weapons which easily and effortlessly kill the innocent must be controlled. If you see it my way, it's time to tell your legislators to address the problem of convenient mass murder.

The so-called rights of gun enthusiasts have preserved the availability of assault rifles. With no genuine sporting legitimacy, getting rid of them would be a good start on making our country and world a safer place.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist, and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.