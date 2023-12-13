The Perry Hotel in Salt Lake City 

click image

Erected in 1910, the Peery Hotel was built in a period of rapid Salt Lake City hotel expansion during the growth of Utah's immigrant population during the mining boom. The Peery Hotel, built to house these newcomers, was financed by David H. Peery, a prominent Salt Lake City and Ogden figure. Today, it is managed by Jessica Peterson, who is tasked with preserving the historical aspect of the building while accommodating guests from all walks of life.

"The Peery Hotel is such a historical building unlike any other in Salt Lake City," said Peterson. "The Peery family had strong roots in Salt Lake City and Ogden—Peery Hotel is related to the Peery Egyptian Theater in Ogden as well.

"The hotel itself is built in an 'E' shape so every room could get natural sunlight into the room," Peterson added. "We actually just completed a full renovation on the hotel, but they kept a lot of the original and classic pieces of the hotel. Many of the moldings, pictures and pillars you find are original to the very first build."

With that renovation, Peery Hotel offers its guests modern accommodations, while still maintain its quaint and historic atmosphere.

"We've changed to accommodate the modern, millennial traveler," Peterson said. "We offer USB ports in our chairs, wifi throughout the building, and other arrangements suitable for younger travelers. Our guests are typically people seeking out accommodations that aren't so cookie cutter—where they aren't just a number or calculation.

The downtown Salt Lake City hotel prides itself on staying true to its roots: maintaining a sense of awe and wonder through its history, while being eager to help its guests navigate the downtown area and its surroundings.

"We have a good mix here," Peterson said. "We have a huge repeat visitor rate because of our helpful concierge and our staff's willingness to help out in any way we can. It's the recognition of those guests that keep them coming back, being able to welcome them by name every time they stay with us. It creates a connection with our guests and our staff tries to keep them as comfortable as possible."